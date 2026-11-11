Long Beach Speed Cameras Start Issuing $50 to $500 Tickets on Monday, Dec. 7

Long Beach speed cameras at 18 locations will start sending $50 to $500 tickets on Monday, Dec. 7, after a 60-day warning period that began Oct. 7.

Long Beach speed cameras are now operating at 18 locations across the city, with two in each City Council district. The city began issuing warnings on Oct. 7, and the cameras will start issuing tickets on Monday, Dec. 7. The cameras are expected to stay in place until at least 2031.

The cameras photograph speeding vehicles, but they capture only the rear license plates. Using that plate information, the city sends a citation to the registered owner at the address where the vehicle is registered. Tickets range from $50 to $500.

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How the Long Beach Speed Camera Program Works

The Long Beach speed camera program depends on license plate data rather than front-plate images. Once a vehicle is flagged for speeding, the citation is mailed to the owner of record, not necessarily the driver at the time of the violation.

Drivers who have not yet received a citation still have time to adjust. Under the 60-day warning period, if a driver does not receive a warning, the first violation will be issued as a warning instead of a citation.

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Where the 18 Speed Cameras Are Located

Half of the Long Beach speed cameras are placed on streets where deadly or severe crashes have occurred most often. The other half are located in school zones or in areas where street racing is a problem.

City officials pointed to traffic safety data as the basis for the placement. This year, Long Beach has recorded 41 fatal crashes, a figure that is more than double the number of homicides in the city over the same period.

The cameras are being installed under a state-approved pilot program. That program also authorizes speed cameras in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Glendale, Malibu and San Jose. Long Beach also received approval to install two more speed cameras on Pacific Coast Highway next year under a separate state bill.

Revenue Estimates and How the Money Will Be Spent

Long Beach officials estimate that citations will generate roughly $5 million in revenue in the first year. Half of that money will cover the costs of administering the camera program.

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The remaining funds will go toward traffic-calming measures in neighborhoods where traffic studies have found they are needed most. Those measures could include crosswalks, no-turn-on-red signs and speed humps. The state pilot program prohibits the revenue from being spent on any other purpose.