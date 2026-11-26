In just 30 days, Long Beach’s new speed cameras sent roughly 130,000 warnings to drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit.

A speed limit sign is posted as crews install new speed cameras on Artesia Boulevard in North Long Beach on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. In just 30 days, Long Beach’s new speed cameras sent roughly 130,000 warnings to drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit, the city’s Public Works director said in an interview Thursday.

City employees are still double-checking those numbers and verifying the cameras were working properly, so 130,000 is an estimate for now, according to Public Works Director Joshua Hickman, but it’s still a little eye-popping.

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“It’s a big number,” Hickman said, adding that other cities also saw large tallies when they switched on their cameras. In San Francisco, a total of 18 cameras issued 30,910 warnings to speeding drivers within the first 30 days, and in Oakland, 36 cameras issued 140,445 warnings over the first five weeks – roughly 100 per camera per day. With its first update, Oakland included a bunch of interesting data points.