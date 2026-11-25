Long Beach speed cameras generated 130,000 warnings in 30 days. Tickets start Dec. 7, with funds dedicated to street safety improvements.

Long Beach initiated a new automated traffic enforcement program that issued approximately 130,000 warnings to drivers within just 30 days of deployment. Joshua Hickman, the city's Public Works director, revealed this figure during an interview on Thursday, marking the first public data point regarding the effectiveness of the new speed cameras. The warnings were directed at motorists traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit, highlighting a significant prevalence of speeding in the area.

Scale of Speeding Warnings in Long Beach

Joshua Hickman clarified that the 130,000 figure is currently an estimate while city employees continue to double-check the data and verify that the cameras were functioning properly. Despite the ongoing verification process, the volume of warnings provides a stark glimpse into driver behavior. Hickman noted that other major cities have seen similarly large tallies when activating their own camera systems. For instance, San Francisco recorded 30,910 warnings from 18 cameras in their first 30 days, while Oakland issued 140,445 warnings from 36 cameras over five weeks.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Safety Advocacy

Blair Cohn, president of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, described the number as shocking. Cohn has been a vocal advocate for safer streets and regularly observes dangerous driving in his neighborhood. He recounted incidents of drivers "zigging and zagging" as if trying to be like Formula One drivers. His concerns have led to previous advocacy efforts, including a push by a nearby landlord in January to install bollards or barriers to protect shoppers from fast-moving vehicles.

Ticket Implementation and Revenue Use

The city is scheduled to begin issuing formal tickets on December 7, following the initial warning period. By state law, any revenue generated from these tickets must be reinvested into street and safety improvements. City officials hope that the threat of fines will encourage drivers to slow down, thereby curbing the local trend of rising traffic deaths. This goal is critical as traffic fatalities in the area have recently outpaced homicide rates.

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Long-Term Traffic Safety Strategy

Public Works Director Joshua Hickman emphasized that the goal is not merely to collect fines but to change driver behavior. The data from other cities suggests that initial high volumes of warnings often stabilize as drivers adapt to the new enforcement zones. The city is monitoring these early results to determine the long-term impact on traffic flow and safety. Officials remain optimistic that the program will contribute to a measurable reduction in serious accidents.

Next Steps for Enforcement and Data

The city has not yet fulfilled all public records requests for detailed data, but the current estimate serves as a baseline for the upcoming ticketing phase. Blair Cohn and other community advocates will be watching closely to see if the threat of financial penalties leads to sustained behavioral changes. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other municipalities dealing with similar traffic safety challenges.