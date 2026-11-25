Long Beach officials expedite permits for red-tagged oceanfront homes damaged by El Niño storms, allowing owners to begin demolition or repair processes immediately.

Following the severe weather events caused by the El Niño season, Long Beach City officials have designated several oceanfront properties as unsafe for human habitation, a status known as red-tagging. These structural designations were issued to beachfront homes in the Long Beach Peninsula area after high surf and strong waves caused significant damage to the infrastructure. The immediate impact of these storms included broken protective bulkheads, a shredded wooden boardwalk, and severe beach erosion that left some structures on the verge of collapse.

Red-Tagged Homes Peninsula Structural Status

The Core Details & Mechanism of the city's response involves a coordinated effort between the Community Development Department and private property owners to address safety hazards. In Long Beach specifically, city staff are actively working with owners of the seven properties on the Peninsula that received red-tags. This process requires homeowners to navigate a permitting system that is now expedited due to the El Niño Emergency status declared by both the state and the city of Long Beach. Owners remain responsible for securing permits for any repair work, but the city is prioritizing the processing of these applications and scheduling inspections to accelerate the timeline.

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Long Beach City Manager Tom Modica Permits

Stakeholder Positions & Competing Views highlight the collaborative approach taken by city leadership to facilitate recovery without imposing immediate forced actions. Long Beach City Manager Tom Modica explained during a press conference that significant planning is required before any structures are removed. He stated that private property owners will determine when they are ready to proceed with demolition or reconstruction. Modica clarified that some homeowners may choose to demolish the entire building, while others might only remove the front portion of their homes. Private engineers are currently coordinating with the city to assess these options and ensure all structural changes meet safety codes.

Expedited Permitting Demolition Timeline Costs

Real-World Impact & What Comes Next shows that the administrative process has already begun moving forward with remarkable speed. The first permit for partial demolition was issued with a single-day turnaround on October 28, demonstrating the efficiency of the expedited process. This rapid response allows homeowners to begin the physical work of securing their properties once their private engineers finalize their assessments. The city's role is primarily to support the owners through the bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring that the necessary approvals are granted quickly so that dangerous structures can be stabilized or removed.

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El Niño Emergency Oceanfront Property Recovery

The timing of these recoveries is largely at the discretion of the private property owners rather than being forced by a municipal deadline. Much of the heavy work, whether it involves demolishing the structures or rebuilding them to withstand future storms, will likely take place after the current El Niño season concludes. This approach respects the private property rights of the homeowners while acknowledging the urgent need to remove safety hazards from the public eye. The visible sight of crumbling homes on the ocean side of the Peninsula served as a stark reminder of the power of the recent storms and the importance of the city's intervention.

Long Beach Community Development Department Coastal

Future steps for the impacted residents involve continued on-site evaluations by the Community Development Department and coordination with city planners. The department has been present throughout the process to guide owners through the specific requirements for their unique situations. By prioritizing the permits for these red-tagged properties, the city aims to clear the coastline of hazardous structures while allowing owners the flexibility to decide the scope of their recovery projects. This strategy balances public safety concerns with the economic and personal realities faced by the property owners in Long Beach.