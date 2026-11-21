Long Beach residents brace for king tides reaching 9 feet on November 24, 2026. The city deploys sandbags and pumps as El Nino forecasts raise storm concerns.

City crews in Long Beach are intensifying efforts to repair and reinforce coastal defenses ahead of significant king tides expected on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The immediate trigger for this urgent work is the convergence of elevated gravitational tides and warm water conditions associated with an El Nino pattern. Officials and homeowners alike are monitoring the situation closely, utilizing high stacks of sandbags and newly constructed beach berms to create a buffer against rising seawater levels that threaten the shoreline.

King Tide Timing And Record Water Levels

Tide levels are projected to rise steadily throughout the week, with the highest astronomical tides occurring between November 24 and November 26. During these peak king tides, water levels are expected to reach approximately 9 feet during the morning hours. This projection is poised to break the record high water levels observed just a few weeks ago in October. The gravitational pull driving these cycles creates a window of vulnerability where the ocean could breach seawalls if the defensive structures fail to hold.

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El Nino Swells And Regional Flooding Risks

Compounding the tidal threat is a sizable swell currently hitting the region, super-fueled by the warm water conditions of the El Nino phenomenon. This combination of high tide and large swells creates a high risk for flooding and damage similar to events seen in Newport Beach and Long Beach in early October. Recent incidents included waves breaching berms in Seal Beach, demonstrating the potential for water intrusion even in prepared areas. Early forecasts also indicate incoming rain, which could create a trifecta of environmental stressors that further back up floodwaters onto city streets.

Long Beach Storm Response And Infrastructure Costs

The City of Long Beach has implemented a comprehensive storm response strategy to mitigate damage to critical infrastructure and private properties. Preventive measures include constructing sand berms on the bayside of the Peninsula, along Bayshore Drive, and at Marine Stadium. The city has also placed sandbags on both the bayside and oceanside seawalls, including the installation of 30 larger, 3,000-pound sandbags. Additionally, city officials purchased four trailer-mounted pumps using available one-time funds and rented 10 more trailer-mounted pumps to manage potential water accumulation.

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Red-Tagged Properties And Financial Impact

The impact of recent ocean damage has been severe, resulting in seven homes along the Long Beach Peninsula being red-tagged in recent months due to structural instability. The city issued the first permit for the partial demolition of one such property with a single-day turnaround on October 28. City officials estimate that the total current cost for storm response through October 30 falls between 3 million and 5 million. However, the final total cost of the response and the full impact of recent high tide events is still being calculated by local authorities.

Resident Safety And Evacuation Preparations

Residents in oceanfront and harbor areas are urged to maintain their sandbag fortresses and check private drains and tide valves for potential backflow. A single unsecured property can flood neighbors, making collective preparation essential for community safety. Long Beach authorities specifically advise moving vehicles, including electric vehicles, golf carts, and e-bikes, to higher ground to protect them from water damage. The city warns that severe winter weather could also cause localized flooding, power outages, and transportation disruptions in neighborhoods beyond the immediate coastline.