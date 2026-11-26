Long Beach and Southern California brace for severe El Nino weather. Official flood maps identify high-risk zones, while Public Works mobilizes crews for drainage maintenance and tree removal.

Authorities in Long Beach are issuing urgent preparedness guidelines as meteorologists predict intensified storm activity across Southern California. The forecast points to a potential El Niño event that could generate stronger-than-normal rainfall throughout the fall and winter seasons. This climatic pattern significantly elevates the risk of localized flooding and widespread tree damage for residents in the region.

Identifying High-Risk Flood Zones in Long Beach

The City of Long Beach has published specific maps highlighting areas most susceptible to inundation during periods of heavy precipitation. Residents living near Ocean Boulevard and Second Street east of Livingston Drive face high flooding probabilities. Additional vulnerable zones include Appian Way north of Second Street and the intersection area near Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue.

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Further risk areas encompass 10th Street between Orange and Temple avenues. A significant portion of West Long Beach located south of Pacific Coast Highway is also flagged for potential water accumulation. The official city flood map relies on historical likelihood data to designate these specific geographic boundaries for emergency planning purposes.

Public Works Maintenance and Storm Response

The Long Beach Public Works Department maintains a comprehensive infrastructure strategy to mitigate water damage during severe weather events. Jocelin Padilla, a city spokesperson, confirmed that crews conduct regular maintenance on 5,600 catch basins which feed into the broader storm drain network. During wet weather periods, the department prioritizes street sweeping and cleaning operations in the identified flood-prone neighborhoods.

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Despite these extensive maintenance efforts, past storms have created recurring problem spots outside the official high-risk maps. Willow Street near the Terminal Island Freeway has historically experienced drainage issues. The parking lot at Rosie's Dog Beach and the section of Long Beach Boulevard near the 710 Freeway have also recorded significant flooding in previous events.

Reporting Hazards and Safety Protocols

Residents are encouraged to actively monitor their neighborhoods for safety hazards during storm conditions. The city provides multiple channels for reporting emergencies, including the GoLongBeach mobile application and the dedicated phone line at 562-570-2700. Citizens can report blocked catch basins, backed-up storm drains, and unsafe trees or limbs through these official channels.

Emergency personnel also accept photos of broken tree limbs, hanging branches, and blocked traffic signals at any time. While crews typically respond to fallen trees and immediate storm damage within approximately one day, general requests for limb removal or signal clearance may take a week or two to process. Officials strictly advise against driving or walking through flooded areas due to unseen depths and debris.

Regional Coastal Flood Warnings and King Tides

The threat of flooding extends beyond inland streets to the coastal regions of Southern California. The National Weather Service issued coastal flood warnings for Ventura County and Orange County. Ventura County faces warnings until noon Thursday, followed by high surf advisories through Saturday night. Orange County remains under a coastal flood warning through 1 p.m. Friday.

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Los Angeles County is also under a coastal flood advisory until noon and a high surf advisory until 9 p.m. Officials identify the stretch from Santa Monica to Palos Verdes as a critical concern, alongside the Naples neighborhood in Long Beach. Recent king tides have tied records at the Port of Los Angeles, signaling a continued high risk of coastal inundation for low-lying homes and businesses.