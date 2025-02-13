Long Beach Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run That Left Motorcyclist Critically Injured

Long Beach police are searching for the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck who fled the scene after colliding with a Honda motorcycle, leaving the motorcyclist in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run collision that severely injured a motorcyclist in Long Beach on Friday. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Seventh Street. Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a Honda motorcycle and a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD), the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue when it collided with the pickup truck, which was moving westbound on Seventh Street. Instead of remaining at the scene, the driver of the pickup truck continued driving, turning northbound onto Cedar Avenue. At this time, it is unclear which vehicle had the right-of-way. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition nearly a week after the crash. Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle. They describe the truck as a newer model Chevrolet pickup with 4x4 decals on the panel above both rear tires. It is also believed to have possible front-end damage sustained during the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7335





