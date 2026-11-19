Long Beach police are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man riding an e-bike on Pacific Coast Highway last month.

Long Beach police are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man riding an e-bike on Pacific Coast Highway last month.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 1400 block of PCH around 1:30 a.m. on October 26 for reports of a crash that resulted in an injury. Police say the victim, only identified as a man on an electric bicycle, was riding west in the number one lane when he was rear-ended by a white sedan, causing him to fall to the ground.

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"The white sedan briefly stopped before driving around the injured cyclist and continuing westbound on Pacific Coast Highway," the LBPD release said. Police say the vehicle is possibly a white Toyota Camry. Video of the suspect vehicle was posted on Long Beach PD's"The LBPD is requesting that residents who live or were driving in the area at the time of the collision to check their security cameras for footage of the vehicle," police said.

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Anyone with more information was asked to contact Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.