Long Beach Police Face Ethics Allegations Over Officer Conviction Concealment

Defense attorney accuses Long Beach Police of violating due process by hiding a former officer's battery conviction for seven years, threatening fair trial rights.

Attorney Sanders has filed a court document alleging that the Long Beach Police Department withheld critical information about officer Erik Suarez for seven years. This omission relates to Suarez's 2022 conviction for battery in Georgia, which defense claims was material to the case of Lonnie Jacobs.

Core Due Process Violation Claims

Sanders argues that the Long Beach Police Department cannot be trusted to uphold constitutional rights to a fair trial. The filing states that failure to disclose evidence that could help the defense violates due process and risks overturning convictions. The defense asserts that the department engaged in repeated concealment and deception regarding this officer's record.

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Background of Jacobs Arrest Incident

Lonnie Jacobs faces up to four years in prison for bringing a controlled substance into a jail. This charge stemmed from his arrest in March 2025 by officer Erik Suarez. Suarez initially arrested Jacobs on suspicion that he threatened a repo man with a gun near the Long Beach Police North Station. No charges were filed for that specific incident, but Jacobs was taken to the sixth-floor jail.

Jail Staff Find Cocaine in Defendant

While Jacobs was detained at the Long Beach Police Department, a jail staffer allegedly found a small bag of cocaine in his sock. Sanders argues that the arrest was based on misrepresentations and omissions of evidence by Suarez and another officer. The defense is now asking the court to dismiss the case due to this alleged governmental conduct.

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Former Officer's Georgia Conviction History

Sanders discovered that Erik Suarez was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, in 2019 and convicted on battery charges in 2022. The filing claims this demonstrates moral turpitude, a standard requiring information sharing under Brady rules. This information was not disclosed to Jacobs' legal team for seven years, according to the court filing.

Department Response and Legal Context

The Long Beach Police Department stated it was aware of the 2019 arrest but claimed the internal investigation is part of Suarez's personnel file and not releasable under California law. The department previously told LAist it complies with Brady requirements. Suarez was disciplined in 2023 for excessive use of force, with a report referencing a two-day suspension for the Georgia altercation.