Long Beach Police Face Dismissal Motion Over Seven-Year Concealment of Officer Conviction

A defense attorney asks a court to dismiss Lonnie Jacobs' case, alleging Long Beach Police hid a former officer's 2022 battery conviction for seven years.

A prominent defense attorney has filed a sweeping court motion arguing that the Long Beach Police Department cannot be trusted to uphold constitutional due process rights after failing to disclose a former officer's out-of-state conviction for seven years. The filing challenges the legitimacy of the criminal case against defendant Lonnie Jacobs, asserting that the department's concealment of evidence constitutes outrageous governmental conduct that requires immediate dismissal of all charges.

The allegations center on Erik Suarez, a former Long Beach Police Department officer who arrested Jacobs in March 2025 at the scene of a reported van theft near the Long Beach Police North Station. Although Jacobs was initially arrested on suspicion of threatening a repo man with a firearm, no charges were ever filed for that specific incident. The legal troubles for Jacobs escalated when he was processed at the Long Beach Police Department sixth-floor jail.

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While Jacobs was held in custody, a jail staffer allegedly discovered a small bag of cocaine hidden in his sock. This discovery led to separate criminal charges against Jacobs, who now faces up to four years in prison for bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility. His defense attorney, Sanders, argues that the initial arrest and subsequent detention were fundamentally flawed and based on misrepresentations by the arresting officers.

Sanders contends that the Long Beach Police Department systematically hid Suarez's 2019 arrest in Cobb County, Georgia, and his subsequent 2022 battery conviction from both the defense and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. This prolonged nondisclosure violates the Brady rule, a constitutional requirement established in Brady v. Maryland that mandates law enforcement and prosecutors share any information favorable to the defense, including evidence that could impeach the credibility of a police witness.

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The motion highlights that Suarez's conduct in Georgia demonstrates moral turpitude, a legal standard that triggers an obligation to share such information with defendants. Sanders argues that this information was critical for impeaching Suarez as a witness and that its concealment reveals a pattern of deception rather than an isolated error. The filing explicitly states that the repeated efforts by the department to hide this data show an institutional untrustworthiness that undermines the entire judicial process.

Prior to this latest motion, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated it was unaware of Suarez's arrest and conviction, claiming it works collaboratively with Long Beach to ensure Brady disclosures are produced. The Long Beach Police Department previously told reporters it complied with Brady requirements and was aware of the 2019 arrest but considered the details part of Suarez's confidential personnel file, which is not releasable under current California law.

Despite these previous claims, the new filing details a shameful seven-year history of withholding the arrest and conviction. Sanders argues that the department ignored years of legal precedent, local policies, and agreements with prosecutors. The motion references a special directive issued to all law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County, which agreed to disclose the arrest and conviction of any officer who might appear as a witness in court proceedings.

Suarez faced additional scrutiny in 2023 when he was disciplined for excessive use of force. A released report on that case referenced a two-day suspension for the Georgia altercation, though it remains unclear when the department first formally learned of the case against Suarez. Sanders notes that Suarez has since been hired by the Burbank Police Department, raising further questions about transparency in hiring practices across agencies.

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The defense is now asking the court to hold an evidentiary hearing where Long Beach officials must explain why this information was concealed. Sanders asserts that failing to disclose evidence favorable and material to the defense, even when it damages a department's reputation, hurts the chances of a successful prosecution and violates basic fairness. The motion concludes by calling for the dismissal of Jacobs' case as the only remedy for such serious due process violations.

It is currently unclear how many other potential cases in the region might be affected by the revelation of Suarez's hidden conviction. The defense argues that this incident is not an isolated lapse but evidence of an office-wide policy of intentionally withholding information that reflects poorly on its officers. The outcome of this motion could set a significant precedent for accountability and transparency within the Long Beach Police Department and the broader Los Angeles County justice system.