Long Beach mayor race

May Richardson claims large lead in reelection bid

Mayor Rex Richardson hugs County Supervisor Janice Hahn at his election night party in Long Beach on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson stormed ahead in early returns Tuesday night, overshadowing six little-known rivals and potentially securing him four more years in office in a race that strengthens his standing for a potential run for higher office.

With over 56,000 ballots counted and more still being tallied, Richardson was holding just over 56% of the vote. Joshua Rodriguez, a former law enforcement officer, was in second with 20.4%, followed by local business owner Chris Sweeney at 10.2%. The mayor’s race in Long Beach is a tough one for political newcomers. The city has not elected a mayor who hasn’t first sat on the City Council since Beverly O’Neill’s inaugural win in 1994.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson stormed ahead in early returns Tuesday night, overshadowing six little-known rivals and potentially securing him four more years in office in a race that strengthens his standing for a potential run for higher office. With over 56,000 ballots counted and more still being tallied, Richardson was holding just over 56% of the vote. Joshua Rodriguez, a former law enforcement officer, was in second with 20.4%, followed by local business owner Chris Sweeney at 10.2%.

Standing beside family and several City Council members at a rooftop election night party, Richardson thanked his supporters, saying the results reflect a voter base that supports his vision for the city and the direction it is headed.

“For me, this means we’re going to continue building jobs, jobs that are accessible, good high-paying union jobs in our city,” he said. “We’re going to continue to attract companies as the fastest growing aerospace cluster in America in Space Beach. We’re going to continue building housing in every part of our city. ” Richardson used his speech to reiterate his plan to remake Long Beach as an entertainment and sports destination.

He gestured for the crowd to look right, toward the newly built coastal amphitheater that debuts Saturday.

“The industries of the past will not serve us well in the future,” Richardson said. Richardson first won his seat in a 2022 general election with 56.6% of the vote, or 63,184 ballots, over then-Councilmember Suzie Price. None of his challengers this year had as much political experience as Price, and Richardson substantially outraised them all.

Richardson spent more than $358,000, pulling from the $472,000 raised through donations from powerful unions, established Democratic colleagues and many of the defense companies he has helped bring to the city. By comparison, nonprofit executive Terri Rivers spent $17,000, and Sweeney spent nearly $10,000. The mayor’s race in Long Beach is a tough one for political newcomers. The city has not elected a mayor who hasn’t first sat on the City Council since Beverly O’Neill’s inaugural win in 1994.

Five City Council offices and the city auditor’s seat were also at stake in Tuesday’s primary, with incumbents across the city — except in the 7th District, where longtime Councilmember Roberto Uranga was termed out — holding early leads over their challengers. Incumbent Laura Doud was leading Ginny Gonzalez with 71.1% of the vote compared to 28.9%. They are the only two candidates in the race. Incumbent Mary Zendejas was leading with 50.9% of the vote.

Deb Kahookele was in second place with 14.6% of the vote. There are six candidates in the race. Incumbent Kristina Duggan was ahead with 66.5% of the vote. Rebecca Hinderer was in second place with 25.9% of the vote among four candidates.

Incumbent Megan Kerr had 51.2% of the vote versus 48.8% for her challenger Tara Riggi. They are the only two candidates in the race. Kerr said she was “cautiously optimistic” her lead would hold after a bruising race.

“This was not an easy ride this time around,” she told her supporters. “Councilwoman Megan Kerr stood up for affordable housing, and they tried to punish her for it, because she believes in a Long Beach that looks like this, where everybody has a seat at the table and a place to call home,” Richardson said in his election night speech. “And I’m so proud that the Fifth District voters agree. ”LBCC Trustee Vivian Malauulu had 75.1% of the vote.

Dameon Gordon was in second place with 17.5%. Jamies Shuford had 7.4% of the vote. Incumbent Joni Ricks-Oddie led with 66.6% of the vote. Sequoia Neff is her only challenger and had 33.4% of the vote.

Any candidate who earns more than 50% of the vote in the June 2 primary wins outright. If no candidate reaches that mark, the top two vote-getters will advance to a Nov. 3 runoff.

In tight races, final results may not be clear for weeks.earlier in the day that at around 2 p.m., more than 100,000 voters had cast a ballot in person and nearly 1 million mail-in ballots had been received — about three percentage points higher than the June 2022 gubernatorial primary election. The valleys, dessert communities and Inland Empire will see highs in the 90s, with some areas hitting the low 100s.

Today and Friday will be the warmest days of the week here in Southern California followed by cooler weather this weekend. Coachella Valley temperatures will range from 104 to 109 degrees. In the Antelope Valley, afternoon highs will reach 103 degrees.

Meanwhile, in the Inland Empire, afternoon highs will reach 96 degrees and in L.A. County valleys, temperatures could reach 93 degrees. Head to the coast if you want to beat the heat. L.A.

County beaches will see highs from 67 to 72 degrees, while in Orange County, coastal temps will range from 71 to 79 degrees. The men's soccer World Cup kicks off next week at 16 stadiums across North America, just as summer weather arrives in many of the host cities. Millions of fans, players and workers could be exposed to potentially harmful heat, an NPR analysis finds.

NPR looked at two decades of temperature data for each host city, as well as the time each World Cup match is scheduled to start, and checked those temperatures against heat hazard guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the American College of Sports Medicine. The high-risk events identified in NPR's analysis include multiple high-profile matches, such as the game that determines which team takes home third place in the World Cup, and the World Cup final.

The men's soccer World Cup kicks off next week at 16 stadiums across North America, just as summer weather arrives in many of the host cities. Millions of fans, players and workers could be exposed to potentially harmful heat, an NPR analysis finds. More than one-third of World Cup matches are at high risk for dangerously hot, humid conditions, NPR found, and dozens more matches come with moderate heat risk.

NPR looked at two decades of temperature data for each host city, as well as the time each World Cup match is scheduled to start, and checked those temperatures against heat hazard guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the American College of Sports Medicine. The high-risk events identified in NPR's analysis include multiple high-profile matches, such as the game that determines which team takes home third place in the World Cup, and the World Cup final.

"Players can overheat, and match officials as well," says Donal Mullan, a climate scientist at Queen's University Belfast, who co-authored aIn an email to NPR, a spokesperson for FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, wrote that the organization"is committed to protecting the health and safety of players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff. " FIFA scheduled many games for cooler afternoon and evening hours, added extra water breaks for players and referees and installed air conditioning on the sidelines for those who are sitting on the benches, the email states.

"Outdoor matches during the hottest parts of the day have been strategically limited, kick-off times adjusted in certain markets, and matches expected in warmer windows prioritized for covered stadiums where possible," the email also states. FIFA did not respond to further questions about why some matches were nonetheless scheduled for high-risk locations and times.

When the weather is especially hot,"spectators will be permitted to bring one factory-sealed water bottle, and venues will activate additional cooling capacity, including shaded areas, misting systems, cooling buses and expanded water distribution," the FIFA spokesperson wrote to NPR. FIFA did not respond to questions about how hot it would need to be to trigger protections, whether every venue has misting systems available or whether workers at stadiums would have the same access as spectators.

Out of the 104 games, 67 of them are being held at locations and times that come with potential danger for heat illnesses, with 39 of those at high risk, according to their historical wet bulb globe temperature . The WBGT measurement is a strong indicator of overall heat risk because it takes into account humidity, shade and solar radiation to calculate the temperature.

"All hot weather is dangerous, but hot, humid weather tends to be more dangerous," says Jennifer Vanos, who studies heat policy at Arizona State University. Miami, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta rank near the top in temperature for their games, with averages as high as 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Attendees and workers in those stadiums will have air conditioning. Stadiums in other parts of the U.S. don't have the same infrastructure, with games in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Kansas City, Mo.

, averaging as high as 79 F with no roofs covering their stadiums. Miami's stadium is the hottest venue without air conditioning.

The historical average temperature this time of year is around 80 F. That threatens multiple matches with dangerously hot weather, including the match that determines which team wins third place in the tournament.last month by researchers at Imperial College London and collaborators, who found that about a quarter of World Cup games this summer are likely to be held while temperatures exceed 79 F. It is possible that individual matches in Miami and other high-risk cities will get lucky and see overcast skies and cooler-than-average temperatures. But climate change makes such luck less likely.

Overall summer temperatures across North America are, as global warming drives longer, hotter heat waves. The last 10 years were the hottest decade ever recorded on Earth. The dangers of hot, humid weather are not new to professional soccer players and tournament organizers, though the risks are getting more pronounced as the planet warms. The last men's World Cup tournament was held in the winter because of concerns about dangerously hot, humid weather in the host country of Qatar.

Summer weather in Qatar's capital is often so hot and muggy that the human body can Many North American cities also get extremely hot and humid, and heat emergencies have happened at professional soccer matches in the United States in the past. Two years ago, hot, humid weather caused a health emergency at a stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

During a June 25, 2024, international soccer match, referee Humberto Panjoj collapsed on the field due to heat illness and had to be rushed to the hospital. A nearby stadium in Kansas City, Mo. , will host the World Cup match between Tunisia and the Netherlands exactly two years later, on June 25, 2026, raising concerns about the safety of conditions during that upcoming game.

In 2017, professional soccer player Rachel Daly collapsed due to heat exhaustion during a match in Houston, despite additional water breaks during the game. She recovered and laterThe sport's largest players union, FIFPRO, has expressed concern about player safety at the 2026 World Cup. FIFPRO did not respond to specific questions from NPR about heat safety at the tournament. The reasons for avoiding the heat of the day go beyond protecting player and fan health.

Soccer is a more dynamic game when it's played in cooler weather, studies have found,One of the simplest ways to protect people from hot weather during the World Cup is to schedule games for the evening, when temperatures are slightly cooler and there is less direct sunlight.

"The heat risk goes down significantly after about 6 o'clock in the evening, typically," Mullan says. "FIFA have by and large avoided the worst times of the day. " In an email to NPR, a FIFA spokesperson wrote that the organization took such considerations into account when it created the World Cup schedule.

FIFA did not answer questions about why the World Cup final is scheduled for the heat of the day, 3 p.m., on July 19 at an uncovered stadium outside New York City. That start time, during the hottest part of the day, may have been chosen to maximize the global audience, much of which is located in later time zones.

An evening start time would have required fans in Europe, Africa and Asia to tune in late at night or in the very early morning. But the heat risk at that match is clear, Mullan says.

"Obviously, if you schedule these matches for the midafternoon at some of these hottest locations, then that's your recipe for disaster," he explains. NPR's analysis found that the World Cup final match is likely to see wet bulb globe temperatures of 79 F, putting players and fans at risk for dangerously hot, humid weather. The players and referees running around on the field are not the only ones at risk from very hot weather. Spectators and workers are also threatened.

"I think about the person dying at the Taylor Swift concert in Brazil," says Vanos, of Arizona State University. In 2023, aIn 2024, more than 1,300 people died during the Hajj, when that pilgrimage coincided with very hot weather in Saudi Arabia.

Both of those tragedies occurred during heat waves, when temperatures exceeded 100 F. While average summer temperatures in World Cup host cities generally remain lower than that, North AmericanVanos says large gatherings, like concerts, pilgrimages and sporting events, exacerbate the threat posed by heat because people are in large crowds, often visiting areas they are unfamiliar with.

"Understanding the local context of the climate, where you can go to get water, where the water is safe, where you can go to find air conditioning — all of these things that sometimes it's easy to take for granted, but that can actually be really hard to find and get if you're in a really different context that you've never been in before," Vanos explains. Such a large event requires thousands of extra workers and overtime hours for local employees, many of whom will be working outside.

The federal government is spendingVanos says such workers could face dangerously hot conditions, especially if they're exposed to the sun during the hottest part of the day. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that workers be given water and shade breaks to prevent heat illness, butIf you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Pride kicks off big time in the mother of all Pride hubs, West Hollywood. This year’s street fair features free performances and appearances by Meg Stalter, Willa Ford, Cailin Russo, Say Now, Elio and more along Santa Monica Boulevard.at the Mark Taper Forum. The one-act play tells the story of a young man who has to find his way on his own after losing his bookstore job in upstate New York.

Hear from architects and art experts about the new LACMA building at the LACMA Therapy Session, brought to you by our friends at L.A. Material, Punch List and the New York Review of Architecture. Bring your own Erewhon smoothie. Your weekend plans are in the cards.

Meet tarot experts, take a card reading workshop, find your favorite new deck and get special readings with the best card readers in Los Angeles at the L.A. Festival of Tarot. What better way to welcome L.A. ’s newest resident than with a fruit cart, paletas, pastries from Porto’s, Philippe’s French dip sandwiches and Kogi tacos passed out by Roy Choi himself?

That’s exactly how the L.A. Philharmonic heraldedat a conversation and reception last week, and I don’t think you can top it. Well, maybe only with the big sendoff happening for Gustavo Dudamel, who conducts his final shows at the bighas your picks.

On Friday, Secondhand Serenade is at the Roxy, Latin rock stars Maná play their first of two nights at the Honda Center and Scottish indie-pop darlings Belle & Sebastian perform their albumSaturday, Alex Warren and Nat and Alex Wolff are at Crypto.com Arena, Snoop Dogg and Friends play a hometown show at the Long Beach Amphitheater and Mongolian folk metal band the Hu are at the Wiltern. Sunday, Paul Simon plays the Hollywood Bowl and “School’s Out, ICE Out: An All-Ages Celebration of Community” hits the Echoplex with the Linda Lindas, Starcrawler, Illuminati Hotties, Allison Wolfe and more.

But perhaps THE biggest concert tour of the year, the reunion of Rush, kicks off that night at the Forum. Pride kicks off big time in the mother of all Pride hubs: West Hollywood. This year’s street fair features free performances and appearances by Meg Stalter, Willa Ford, Cailin Russo, Say Now, Elio and more along Santa Monica Boulevard.

Sunday’s parade starts at noon; the weekend’s big Outloud Festival is ticketed and includes headliners Ashlee Simpson and Confidence Man, drag performances and much more. The one-act play tells the story of a young man who has to find his way on his own after losing his bookstore job in upstate New York.

It’s a tight, moving look at the changes in small-town America has to be in the running for coolest Angeleno. The accomplished DJ and producer has worked with Jurassic 5, Ozomatli and so many more. He’s hosting a series of intimate conversations and music sessions on the back patio of natural wine and vinyl bar Only the Wild Ones in Venice all summer long. Part, part living room hang, it’s a really fun, low-key Sunday-night party.

This week, the focus is Tuned In, Comped Out, about McFadden’s musical education; there will also be events on July 5 and August 2. Put on your hiking boots and head up to Westridge Trail above Brentwood to make some new friends and get some exercise with the Venice Hike Club. The group heads out weekly, so make this Saturday your week! Can’t promise there won’t be a rattlesnake sighting.

Clearly, sound is the theme this week. Dublab is hosting Ocean of Sound, a free event at Santa Monica’s Annenberg Community Beach House. It’s currently sold out, but check back to see if you can score a ticket to this evening of restorative listening. Periphone, a sound installation by Nina Keith, will be presented alongside L, a textile installation by Faith-Ann Kiwa Young.

Find a spot poolside or hop in to listen to work by Meg Duffy and Qur’an Shaheed via underwater speakers. , actor and comedian Lamorne Morris plays a reporter named Robbie Robertson who is best friends with Ben Reilly , a private investigator grappling with his superhero past. , Morris told LAist host Julia Paskin that he got to borrow from both experiences, and “play in both the levity and the stakes.

” And while the show is set in a version of 1930s New York City, it was filmed in Los Angeles. Morris noted, “ Downtown L.A. looks probably more like 1930s New York than New York does,” and confirmed a fun tidbit — a real-life bar used as a filming location in the series,Morris stars alongside Nicolas Cage who Spiderman fans will remember as the voice of a version of Spider-Noir in the 2018 animated film.

The Amazon Prime series does blend in some original comic book characters like Joseph “Robbie” Robertson, played by Morris. Some highlights of their conversation are below, including why the anticipation of comic book fans’ reactions to the show made him more nervous than meeting Nicolas Cage for the first time.days entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where fans can be “ real precious about their characters,” did intimidate him a bit.

”It being a comic book genre, that's where I feel the pressure because the fans are serious. The fans are like, ‘Hey, don't f--- this up. ’ And you're just like,"Okay. I'm sorry.

I'm so sorry. ’ So that pressure is there. We've gotten some pretty cool reviews so far, the ultimate test is what the fans are saying. That's the final boss right there.

”was that while there is some information about him in the comic books, and a portrayal of Robertson by the late actor Bill Nunn in the 2000strilogy of films by director Sam Raimi — there still was some room for Morris to make his own interpretations of the character.to work for a major daily New York City newspaper) and was with the paper for more than three decades, from 1936 to 1972. After finding out about Poston’s life and work, Morris said, ”uncovering truths and breaking down walls it was one of those things where I said, ‘Man.

I know I'm doing research on Robbie Robertson, but I would love to shed more light on Ted Poston just because he meant so much to culture and he meant so much to the profession of journalism. ”When showrunner Oren Uziel encouraged Morris to lean into an “old-timey” texture and tone for the character’s way of speaking, paying homage to “the noir of it all, to the black-and-white of it all” Morris looked for a character from around that time period who wouldn’t sound “too cartoony” or “over the top.

”and studied Washington and Cheadle’s approaches: “They came at it from two different energies. And I thought if I can watch two master actors make two completely different choices, but they both work brilliantly for the film, then dealer's choice for myself. ”When it came to working with Nicolas Cage, Morris said he had to work past his own fandom to get to a place where he could work comfortably.

To do that, Morris said, he tried to get his “million” questions out of his system as quickly as possible — like “What’s it like being Nic Cage? ” and “What do you eat for lunch? ” When he went on a weekend trip with friends to New Orleans, Morris said he texted Cage, who he’d heard “bought a haunted hotel or something in New Orleans” —“The messages I got back in return were insane,” Morris said.

“He broke down every restaurant, who to talk to when I got there, where to get the best drinks, where to get this, where to get that. ” Beyond being a lesson that meeting your heroes isn’t always a bad idea, Morris said it also served a purpose for the work they were doing. ”What you're doing is you're breaking down those walls so you can remove those nerves,” Morris explained.

“When you don't know someone personally and you have to jump right into something where you're best friends, you need to build that chemistry quickly. So for me, that's what it was. It was just being silly, asking him everything. ”





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