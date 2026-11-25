Long Beach finishes its $11.1 million dredging project weeks ahead of schedule, delivering hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand to stabilize the peninsula and protect coastal homes from rising sea levels.

City crews in Long Beach completed a critical coastal stabilization project on Monday, November 24, 2026, marking the end of an accelerated dredging effort designed to safeguard the city's vulnerable beachfront. The initiative successfully deposited approximately 415,000 cubic yards of sediment onto the Long Beach Peninsula, reinforcing the shoreline against the erosive forces that recently damaged historic infrastructure and private residences.

Accelerated Timeline And Cost Savings

The dredging operation concluded weeks earlier than the originally planned February start date, delivering significant savings for the municipality by finishing under budget at $11.1 million against the projected $11.4 million cost. Josh Hickman, the city's public works director, confirmed that the accelerated schedule was necessary to address immediate threats to the community following severe weather events that stripped away protective sand barriers and compromised the structural integrity of coastal properties along the peninsula.

Also read SoCal fishermen discover body floating in water yards from America’s most haunted ship

Storm Damage And Infrastructure Vulnerability

Prior to the completion of the project, waves from Hurricane Marie and Hurricane Rachel devastated the shoreline, destroying the bulkhead and splintering stretches of the nearly mile-long boardwalk that had stood as a local landmark for decades. The loss of the protective beach barrier allowed ocean waters to flood the area, rendering about a dozen multimillion-dollar homes uninhabitable and placing others at risk of collapse while also turning the peninsula into a global symbol of the dangers posed by rising seas and El Niño-driven storm surges.

Significant Expansion Of Beach Width

Todd Leland of the city's Marine Bureau highlighted the drastic improvement in coastal resilience, noting that the new dredging and earlier sand replenishment efforts have increased the beach width from a precarious 30 to 35 feet to upward of 200 feet. This substantial expansion provides a much-needed buffer against future king tides and storm surges, preserving the historic character of the boardwalk and ensuring that the area remains accessible to the public for generations to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future Dredging And Bulkhead Repairs

City Manager Tom Modica announced that final approvals are expected this week for a second major dredging initiative by the city seaport, which will import an additional 500,000 cubic yards of sediment starting in December and wrapping up by April. When combined with 200,000 cubic yards restored through trucking and the current 415,000 cubic yards, the total sand volume will exceed 1.1 million cubic yards, establishing the second most significant beach restoration in the city's nearly 100-year history.

Ongoing Reconstruction And Long-Term Goals

Crews have already begun dismantling the steel pipelines used to transport the sediment and are currently repairing the boardwalk decking and the damaged bulkhead sections between 66th and 68th Places, with the ultimate goal of reopening the walkway by spring. Mayor Rex Richardson, Councilmember Kristina Duggan, and Modica continue to oversee these efforts, aiming for a final beach configuration that features 350 feet of total width, including 200 feet of flat sand and 150 feet of slope to maximize erosion protection.