Long Beach Boat Parade Canceled Due to El Nino Risks

The Naples Island Holiday Boat Parade is canceled for the first time since 2019 due to dangerous high tides and crumbling infrastructure, diverting funds to emergency repairs.

The Naples Improvement Association officially canceled the Naples Island Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, marking the first suspension of this Long Beach tradition since 1946. The decision stems from forecasted high tides and heavy surf conditions expected to create unsafe environments for both spectators and participants along the island's canals.

Weather Forecasting Impacts Decision

Organizers cited the influence of a powerful El Nino season that is projected to raise water levels by 6 to 18 inches above typical seasonal averages. This surge is compounded by a series of slow, wide swells known as Kelvin waves, which are predicted to reach heights of 7.5 to 8.5 feet. The highest water levels are forecast to arrive during the mornings, with the peak intensity expected to coincide with Christmas Eve.

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Ben Fisher, president of the Naples Improvement Association, stated that the cancellation followed weeks of careful deliberation. The decision was heavily influenced by a poll of 600 respondents, which revealed that the majority of the community preferred to cancel the parade and all other holiday events in Naples for the current year to ensure public safety.

Infrastructure Failures and Safety Concerns

Beyond immediate weather threats, the cancellation highlights deep-seated frustrations regarding the deteriorating infrastructure of the island. Fisher noted that the city has failed to adequately address critical issues such as the aging seawall and underperforming drainage systems. These deficiencies make it impossible to safely accommodate the tens of thousands of visitors who typically attend the event.

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The seawall, which has shielded multimillion-dollar homes and fortified the man-made canal for decades, is currently in a state of significant disrepair. The city originally evaluated the structure in 2009 and identified major structural flaws. A six-phase repair plan was subsequently initiated, but only two phases have been completed to date.

Council Response and Financial Implications

Long Beach City Council member Kristina Duggan, whose district encompasses Naples, issued a statement respecting the association's decision. She emphasized that immediate efforts must shift toward preparing the island for the impending severe weather rather than celebrating. Duggan confirmed that maintenance work is scheduled to begin next week to seal cold joints and mitigate water seepage.

The financial burden of the seawall repairs remains a contentious issue. A 30-year bond proposal under consideration would cost $5,100 annually for each property in the neighborhood. If the cost is limited exclusively to homes directly adjacent to the seawalls, the expense rises dramatically to $48,000 per property.

Reconstruction Halted by Funding Shortfalls

Progress on the critical infrastructure project has been stalled due to shrinking oil revenues and an uncertain outlook for federal disaster aid. The city has instructed property owners to sandbag both public and private assets. Additionally, docks and gangways are being dismantled according to individual owner discretion to prevent damage from rising waters.

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Fisher described the current state of the seawalls as crumbling, with exposed, rusted, and sharp rebar visible in many areas. These hazardous conditions normally draw families who sit along the canals during holiday evenings, posing a severe risk in the event of structural failure or flooding. When high tides occur, water already spills over the seawalls in some locations, reaching depths of nearly two feet and flooding sidewalks.

Community Impact and Future Plans

The cancellation represents a significant loss for the community, as the parade has evolved from a small procession of decorated barges into a major institution. Since its inception in 1946, the event has attracted more than 100 entries, ranging from Duffys to dragon boats, and drawn approximately 60,000 spectators annually. This year marks the first cancellation in six years since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

Fisher announced that the budget normally allocated for the parade will be redirected toward essential emergency resources. These funds will support the acquisition of pumps, hoses, plugs, and generators, which are desperately needed to protect the waterways and neighbors from the imminent flooding risks associated with the El Nino season.