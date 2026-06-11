Long Beach Bikeway Project: Orange Avenue Overhaul and World Cup Fan Festival

The Long Beach city council approved the next phase of an 8.28-mile bike route along Orange Avenue, a busy north-south thoroughfare, to be revamped with protected cycling lanes and intersections, upgraded crosswalks, new bus stops, and extensive sidewalk repairs. The project, which began in 2017, is more than halfway finished and will cover roughly another third of Orange Avenue from 52nd Street to Wardlow Road and Hill Street to Pacific Coast Highway. The World Cup fan festival at L.A. Memorial Coliseum features live broadcasts of the games, music, and food, and provides a place for fans to celebrate as Team USA plays its first game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday.

The monarch mural stands at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, which will be revamped as part of an Orange Avenue bikeway project .

In a unanimous decision, the Long Beach city council approved the next phase of an 8.28-mile bike route along Orange Avenue, a busy north-south thoroughfare. Orange Avenue will be overhauled with protected cycling lanes and intersections, upgraded crosswalks, new bus stops, and extensive sidewalk repairs. The project, which began in 2017, is more than halfway finished. This phase will cover roughly another third, from 52nd Street to Wardlow Road and Hill Street to Pacific Coast Highway.

Last year, 32 people were killed while walking, biking, or riding an e-scooter in Long Beach - more than the 29 people murdered that year. Orange Avenue is flagged as one of the city's most dangerous streets. It's a long and fast arterial, running through multiple neighborhoods with narrow shoulders, poorly lit intersections, and too few marked crosswalks that has landed it in the city's high-injury network.

The next phase of the bike route will bring 2.66 miles of upgraded bike lanes, some parts divided by a sharrow, other parts with a barrier, as well as five protected intersections at major cross streets, 10 upgraded crosswalks with flashing beacons, 15 new or relocated bus stops, and 2.5 miles of sidewalk addition or repairs. Tara Riggi, president of the California Heights Neighborhood Association, asked that the project minimize the amount of green paint used in striping between Bixby Avenue and Wardlow Road, and that spot repairs use concrete and not asphalt slurry seal, to preserve the neighborhood's original aesthetic.

There was urgency to get this section of the project approved, considering nearly half of the $29.4 million budget - a $13.2 million Caltrans grant - expires next month if it's not allocated. Marked as a project the city wants finished by the 2028 Olympics, the bikeway is meant to alleviate a sense of dread and discomfort faced by cyclists and pedestrians zigzagging the street each day.

Councilmember Megan Kerr said her office has heard from multiple residents who feel unsafe crossing roads, adding she hopes the plan will 'make Orange Avenue a safe street for all.

' Reducing all types of crashes, city experts say, is possible if Long Beach is willing to dramatically reshape streets by adding medians, widening sidewalks, and putting in dedicated bus and bike lanes, at the expense of car lanes. Long Beach has yet to see success on that front. Despite a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2026, there were 53 deadly car collisions last year, the highest in a decade.

The World Cup kicked off Thursday, and so does a four-day fan festival at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The festival features live broadcasts of the games, music, and food, and provides a place for fans to celebrate as Team USA plays its first game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday. Gaby Cardona lives in Los Angeles and came to the Fan Festival to root for Mexico.

'My family is from Michoacan so we're here to support Mexico and you know I'm just so excited to be part of this culture and to be able to represented here in L.A. ,' Cardona said. Other fans rooting for Mexico said they think the team could make it all the way and win the World Cup





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