Long Beach approves increased fines and possible jail time for setting off illegal fireworks

Fireworks are illegal to use, own or sell in the State of New York.

There are new efforts to keep the summer a safe one at Long Beach as city officials announced they are implementing a hefty increase in punishments this year for those who set off illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks are the unspoken tradition in so many communities on the island, despite the documented dangers and authorities annually going to great lengths to demonstrate them. As of this week, the Long Beach City Council voted to make the maximum penalty for fireworks violations 60 times greater.

"Yeah, that's a little over the top, $15,000? Maybe $1,500. I don't know about $15,000---you might as well take the people's house," Joe, a beachgoer, said. Long Beach is less than four square miles and very densely populated.

Police say they already have their hands full when the boardwalk is busy.

"People complain about the noise and people are complaining about the dangers of them as well," Commissioner Richard DePalma from the Long Beach Police Department said. "These fireworks are going up into the air. They're falling on people's houses, and you know, it creates a fire hazard.

""I think if you're really looking to stop people, I think that's the way to do it," resident Anthony Daleo said. "I think a $100 is a slap on the wrist and basically people are going to do it and pay the fine. " "Considering the history of some of the problems we've had with people setting off fireworks, people getting hurt, people being negligent with them, I think it's a good idea," Bob Gruosso, another Long Beach resident, said.

And so the message is don't do it there. Police will be watching whether it's for basketball or our nation's birthday coming up. Under the law, judges will have discretion in how they impose penalties. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover?

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