Lonesome Dove revolutionized the Western genre with its gritty realism and epic storytelling. Explore how this 1989 CBS classic shaped modern television and influenced creator Taylor Sheridan.

Lonesome Dove stands as the greatest Western miniseries ever produced, delivering a complete epic narrative in just seven hours of screen time. The lineage of great Western miniseries includes some moving, beautifully crafted stories. The English, Godless, and American Primeval are a few of the more modern examples, and Taylor Sheridan's miniseries like 1883 have their fans as well. However, the greatest of these Western miniseries came out many years before any of these shows. The late 1980s and '90s were interesting times for the Western genre. We were past the heyday, and audiences and creatives were reconsidering and recontextualizing decades of Western storytelling.

Cinematic Storytelling and Cast Performances

Based on Larry McMurtry's 1985 novel, 1989's Lonesome Dove is a four-episode miniseries that aired on CBS. The show is set in the 1870s in the titular town of Lonesome Dove, Texas, a border town set alongside the Rio Grande. Gus McCrae (Robert Duvall) and Woodrow F. Call (Tommy Lee Jones) are former Texas Rangers who now run a livery in town. The arrival of an old friend spurs the two aging men to make the trek to Montana and settle the pristine, cheap land there. On their journey, they encounter old friends and enemies and are forced to deal with unexpected setbacks and the long-awaited returns of their past failures and mistakes.

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Lonesome Dove is a true epic, a series that engages with the romantic vision of the West, but brings reality crashing down at every turn. The cast list is filled with stars including Donald Glover, Diane Lane, Anjelica Huston, Chris Cooper, and Steve Buscemi, who give their characters deep interiority. It's a gorgeous, sweeping story that really pushes what television can show, especially for 1989. There are shots and vistas you could previously only see on the big screen. Lonesome Dove covers adventures from Texas to Montana, with plenty of sojourns in between, each distinct within the story.

Departure From Traditional Western Tropes

The Western series of the '60s and '70s were at times fantastical in their retelling of the story of the American West, not contending with the brutality, injustice, and deep sadness inherent in the genre. That began to change in the '80s and '90s with films like Unforgiven and miniseries like the incredible Lonesome Dove. Lonesome Dove does have the soap operatic feel of earlier Westerns, with the eye for adventure and sense of freedom of shows like Rawhide and Gunsmoke, but the miniseries knows just when to bring back the reality of the situation. The team of men who leave Lonesome Dove at the beginning of the series are far removed from the ones who return at the end.

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Why Lonesome Dove Is The Best Western Miniseries Of All Time requires acknowledging its balance of romance and harsh reality. It creates a narrative arc where characters are tested against the unforgiving environment and their own internal demons. This approach distinguished it from previous genre entries, offering a mature and complex portrayal of life on the frontier that resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike.

Taylor Sheridans Professional Evolution

Lonesome Dove Had A Huge Influence On Taylor Sheridan, proving its enduring legacy in modern television creation. Lonesome Dove is not just a critical darling and fan favorite, other notable creators in the Western genre space point to the series as deeply influential. Taylor Sheridan has spoken highly of the series, who first read the book in 1989 (via TVLine). Sheridan said the book shocked me and sparked my imagination. Sheridan points to the TV adaptation of Lonesome Dove as a course-correcting moment in his life. He originally planned to go into cattle-ranching, his family business, but after watching the miniseries, Sheridan decided there was nothing he could do but be a storyteller. It's a powerful miniseries that can alter the future of one of the most prolific TV showrunners.

The impact of this specific production extends beyond critical acclaim, shaping the career trajectories of major industry figures. By witnessing the production values and narrative depth of Lonesome Dove, contemporary creators found a new benchmark for quality in the Western genre. This influence is evident in the works of directors and writers who cite the series as a primary inspiration for their own projects.