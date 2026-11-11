Are they done?

‘Lonely’ Harry & Meghan’s Marriage Reportedly ‘Worse’ After UK Move as Sources Reveal Whether There’s an ‘End in Sight’ ‘Lonely’ Harry & Meghan’s Marriage Reportedly ‘Worse’ After UK Move as Sources Reveal Whether There’s an ‘End in Sight’Trump & Barron’s Relationship Takes Unexpected Turn After Report the President’s Other Son Is ‘Distancing’ Himself from HimMichael Jackson’s Sons’ Plans for His Property Revealed After Paris Filed a $600M Lawsuit For What She Believes She ‘Inherited’have been in the UK for just a few months, yet some royal enthusiasts are already counting down the days until they pack their bags and leave again.

So, is there a chance they return to the US? And will a potential return have to do with those marriage rumors? According to royal expert Mark Dolan, the couple is likely heading back to the US soon.

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“I think that the Sussex brand is in deep, deep trouble,” Dolan said tohost Tom Sykes. “People are not as fond of Harry as they used to be back in the day. What’s Meghan’s approval rating? Just a few notches above Andrew.

I really think, for their own reasons, both‘Hurt’ Meghan Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ Amid Report FBI Is Questioning Her Over What She ‘Knew’ About Criminal Activity—Here’s if She’s ‘Willing’ to ‘Cooperate’ Harry Gives Bold Comment on Children’s ‘Safety’ After Report Meghan Is Being Questioned by the FBI Over What She ‘Knew’ About Criminal Activity He added that the reason Harry and Meghan even returned to the UK was to try to rehabilitate their image, but implied that has not worked, and they’d rather cut their losses at this point.

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“It’s highly likely, and I think they would go back to the United States with their tails between their legs,” Dolan explained. “I just think that it’s been such a damp squib, their U.K. return. The money doesn’t seem to be coming in. ”“I think that when they got back to the U.K., they hoped that they could move the dial a little bit, fix things with the family—well, that’s not happening—and then also boost their career.

And as I said earlier, there’s no good news story at the moment. Things have got worse since they got back,” he added. The journalist also pointed to the fact that Harry and Meghan has yet to sell their Montecito mansion.

“So I just think, given the fact that they haven’t sold the Montecito mansion, that a U.S. return about a year from now is the most likely outcome. ”is counting down the days until they go back to California. It’s obvious that Harry feels this huge sense of relief being back in the UK, but most of Meghan’s life is in the US. ”, indicating she’s ready to move on for the UK.

This is said to be “triggering a lot of old insecurities” in Harry, and he’s “desperately trying to understand her mindset, but the communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in. ” Related: Harry & Meghan Reportedly At War Over Their Kids As Sources Claim Their Marriage Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Expectedpreviously claimed that there was “supposed to be some time set aside in the schedule for her and Harry to focus on their relationship” but that just hasn’t happened.

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“It would be one thing if there was an end in sight, but there’s more stuff popping up all the time that he needs to deal with. ”Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Doubts Sutton Foster Would ‘Take Care’ of His Health as Sources Reveal the Real Reason ‘Everyone’s Worried’ About HimKristen Bell Finally Responds to ‘Abusive’ Dax Shepard Marriage Rumors Amid Claims Their Relationship Is ‘Much Worse Than They’re Letting On’Trump & Barron’s Relationship Takes Unexpected Turn After Report the President’s Other Son Is ‘Distancing’ Himself from HimWilliam & Kate ‘Desperately’ Want Andrew Banned From What Could Be Charles’ ‘Last Christmas’ as the King Is Put in an ‘Impossible Situation’.

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