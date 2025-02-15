Lone Wolf Enters Colorado's Southeast, Raising Concerns for Ranchers

A lone female gray wolf has been spotted in Colorado's southeast region, prompting concerns from ranchers and wildlife officials. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking residents to be aware of the wolf's presence and exercise caution. The wolf's arrival raises questions about its impact on livestock and the balance of the ecosystem.

A lone female gray wolf has made its way into Colorado 's southeast region, prompting concerns from local ranchers and wildlife officials. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed the wolf's presence in Park, Teller, and Fremont counties, urging residents to exercise caution. The wolf was first reported in Teller County on February 7th, last seen near the Florissant Fossil Beds area the following day.

Tom Hatton, a ranch owner in the area, expressed worry about the wolf's impact on livestock. He noted that coyotes already pose a significant threat to his herd, and the addition of a wolf further complicates matters. Hatton emphasized the challenges of ranching in a region with a high population density, unlike the expansive wilderness areas where wolves are typically found. Clint Whiting, a hunting guide and real estate agent in Divide, received a call from CPW requesting his assistance in spreading the word about the wolf sighting. Whiting was surprised by the wolf's swift arrival, highlighting its ability to kill a cow elk weighing between 400 and 600 pounds on its own. Darlene Kobobel, CEO of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, hailed the lone wolf as a 'luminary' and a 'female Maverick,' speculating that its journey could be a search for a mate. She underscored the wolf's significance in the reintroduction program's future. CPW confirmed that wolves typically breed once a year in late winter, around mid to late February. While Hatton acknowledged the importance of wolves in the ecosystem, he stressed the need for protective measures for ranchers and hopes CPW will establish direct communication channels. He described the ongoing efforts to deter predators, emphasizing the constant vigilance required on ranches.





