Lone Star Film Festival Double Feature Honors Texas Country Legacy

The Lone Star Film Festival closes with screenings of 'A Cowboy in London' and 'The Man with the Big Hat,' celebrating Charley Crockett and Steven Fromholz on November 11 in Fort Worth.

The Lone Star Film Festival will present a special double-feature screening on November 11 in Fort Worth, spotlighting the past and present of Texas country music. This closing night event, presented in partnership with 92.1 HANK FM and 95.9 THE RANCH, serves as a tribute to the genre's enduring cultural impact and its most distinctive voices.

Film Lineup Highlights Crockett and Fromholz

The evening begins with a screening of "A Cowboy in London," a documentary that follows Charley Crockett through a series of solo shows in London during 2024. This film provides an intimate look at the musician's southern swagger as he takes his craft across the Atlantic, revealing the person behind his prolific album releases and relentless touring schedule. Following this presentation, the audience will attend a reception before the second film, "The Man with the Big Hat," directed by Austin Sayre, commences.

Also read ‘The Debut’ to Open Marrakech Film Festival, With ‘Artificial’ and ‘Paper Tiger’ Among Gala Screenings

Documentary Focuses on Steven Fromholz Legacy

The second feature, "The Man with the Big Hat," argues for the historical place of Steven Fromholz in Texas country music history. Fromholz was a contemporary of legends like Willie Nelson and John Denver but never achieved the same level of stardom before his passing in 2014. His music had nearly been forgotten until filmmaker Austin Sayre discovered it by chance while collecting records at an antique store. Sayre purchased a 1969 album called "Here to There" by Frummox, a duo composed of Fromholz and Dan McCrimmon, which sparked his interest in the artist.

Challenges in Preserving and Releasing Music

Sayre faced significant obstacles when he began researching the project, finding only bootlegged home videos on YouTube and almost no streaming content for Fromholz. He eventually uncovered a personal archive of Fromholz's early material at the University of North Texas from his student days in the 1960s. An ex-wife also saved a trove of early recordings, which proved instrumental in crafting the documentary. Sayre collaborated with Universal, who held the masters of Fromholz's original recordings, to make his first three major studio albums available on streaming platforms in September of this year.

Advertisement

Charley Crockett Navigates Industry Hurdles

While Crockett has not faced the same distribution challenges as Fromholz, he has encountered his own industry struggles. In 2026, he disputed with a label over the release of his album "Clovis." The album was removed from streaming services in the spring and was subsequently re-released over the summer. Crockett also faced backlash from certain groups regarding his artistic decisions, yet he maintained his independent spirit. His approach mirrors the outlaw sensibility that connects him to pioneers like Fromholz, who both blazed their own paths regardless of industry recommendations.

Post-Screening Q&A and Cultural Impact

The evening will conclude with a question-and-answer session featuring director Austin Sayre and executive producer Brian Easley. Sayre notes that audiences can sense authenticity, distinguishing genuine artistic vulnerability from manufactured commercial projects. The double feature offers music and film aficionados a chance to explore both a trailblazing contemporary star and a forgotten pioneer. By presenting these two films together, the festival highlights the thematic parallels between artists who have consistently stuck to their own guns and believed in themselves above all else.