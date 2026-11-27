RMT drivers launch 24-hour strike across London Underground, causing severe delays and partial suspensions. TfL exceeds service targets while urging negotiations.

The RMT Union has initiated a series of 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers, causing significant disruption to transport services across the capital. These walkouts began at the start of the day, with services starting later than usual and continuing with severe delays through the afternoon and evening. While the official strike window ends at 12pm, full operational recovery is not expected until approximately 6pm, leaving commuters facing a prolonged period of inconvenience. This marks the first in a scheduled series of industrial actions that will continue to impact the network over the coming weeks.

Service Disruptions and Station Congestion

Transport networks are experiencing widespread delays, with the District line facing a complete suspension between Fulham Broadway and Wimbledon due to a signal failure at the terminus. TfL advises passengers traveling beyond Earl's Court to change trains there to avoid further complications. Other major hubs like Baker Street are packed with frustrated travelers, as most lines serving the station are either delayed or partially suspended. The Bakerloo and Hammersmith & City lines are running with severe delays, while the Circle and Metropolitan lines have limited services. In contrast, the Jubilee line continues to operate a good service despite the surrounding chaos. At Tottenham Court Road and Liverpool Street stations, massive queues have formed as passengers attempt to access remaining functional services like the Elizabeth line or the Central line, which is also facing partial suspensions and severe delays.

Also read London Tube Strikes Cripple Transport After RMT and TfL Talks Collapse

TfL Defies Strike Plans and Proposes Changes

London Underground has stated that it has exceeded its planned number of services on every line, defying the expected widespread shutdown. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, apologized for the disruption caused by the RMT action but highlighted the resilience of the workforce. He noted that some Tube drivers, including those on the Piccadilly line, chose to work, allowing for an end-to-end service on that route despite earlier predictions of suspension. The Piccadilly line is currently running trains every 12 minutes between Arnos Grove and King's Cross, although other sections remain suspended. TfL emphasized that the number of drivers who reported for duty indicates a divergence in opinion among staff regarding the union's four-day week proposals. Nick Dent urged the RMT to present these revised proposals to their members for a fresh ballot.

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Voluntary Four-Day Week and Fatigue Concerns

Transport for London insists that its revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week for train drivers are entirely optional, with no mandatory changes to working hours. The company clarified that drivers retain the option to remain on a five-day week, with a guarantee that they will continue to work at their current depot. Nick Dent denied union allegations that the new system would force drivers to spend more time behind the controls, thereby increasing fatigue levels. He argued that the changes are designed to improve work-life balance and deliver a more reliable service for passengers. TfL has made significant modifications to the initial proposal and is pressing the RMT to put these updated terms to their membership. Despite these assurances, the union continues to view the dispute as unresolved, maintaining that managers have handled the conflict without sufficient direction.

Municipal Response and Rival Union Position

The dispute has drawn attention from municipal leadership, with the RMT calling on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to intervene directly in the negotiations. A spokesperson for Mayor Sadiq Khan responded that no one desires strike action, acknowledging its serious impact on Londoners, local businesses, and the daily commuters who rely on the network. The Mayor urged both the RMT and TfL to continue talking and resolve the matter quickly to avoid further disruption to the city's movement. Meanwhile, the rival rail union Aslef has expressed surprise at the RMT's decision to strike over the four-day week issue. Aslef members are working normally, and their officials have backed the TfL proposals, labeling the RMT's choice to strike as a strange one given the voluntary nature of the offer. This standoff highlights the fractured support within the rail workforce and the ongoing difficulty in reaching a consensus on working conditions.