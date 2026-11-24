London Underground drivers begin 24-hour strike on Thursday over working week dispute. RMT and TfL talks at Acas failed, causing major transit disruption across the Tube network.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will initiate a 24-hour strike on the London Underground network at noon on Thursday following the collapse of negotiations with Transport for London (TfL). The dispute centers on proposed changes to a voluntary four-day working week, which union leaders argue undermines driver safety and job security. Commuters can expect significant service reductions across the entire Tube system as the industrial action takes effect, with TfL warning that operations will not return to normal until the evening. The walkout is the first in a series of scheduled stoppages, with further dates set for mid-December, early January, and late February, threatening prolonged disruption for London travelers.

Talks Collapse At Acas Conciliation Service

The RMT and TfL met today at the conciliation service, Acas, in an attempt to resolve the ongoing conflict before the strike commenced. Representatives for the union stated that the meeting concluded without progress because management refused to adjust their stance on the core demands presented since March 2025. According to RMT officials, the current proposals would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of their choice between a four-day or five-day schedule. The union highlighted that the revised plans include increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts, later finishes, and more frequent short-notice changes to shifts.

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Transport for London insisted that they have offered flexible options to address these concerns, including the ability for drivers to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of staying at the same depot. Despite these revisions, the RMT maintained that the changes attack existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements. The failure to reach an agreement at Acas confirms the immediate implementation of the 24-hour strike, marking a significant escalation in the labor dispute that has gripped the capital's transport infrastructure.

Aslef Supports TfL While RMT Opposes Changes

Another major rail union, Aslef, has publicly endorsed TfL's plans, drawing sharp criticism for the RMT's decision to strike. Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organizer on the London Underground, expressed surprise at the RMT action and told the Standard that management had agreed to allow anyone wishing to keep a five-day week to do so without detriment. He described the strike as a strange choice designed to stop people from having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off. Aslef plans to hold management to this commitment, suggesting that the union's position aligns with the goal of providing a real, meaningful choice on working patterns.

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Conversely, RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey characterized the proposal as a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions disguised as a voluntary scheme. Dempsey argued that nothing about the plan is voluntary if it forces drivers to give up existing protections and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots. The union contends that members are being asked to accept longer, more unpredictable shifts and to surrender agreements negotiated over many years. This stark contrast in union perspectives highlights the deep divide in how the new working arrangements are perceived by different segments of the workforce.

Traffic Chaos And Specific Service Disruptions

Londoners should anticipate severe travel chaos as the strike begins, with TfL stating that a normal Tube service is expected only until around 10am on Thursday. From midday, most Tube services will run but with significant disruption on all lines, and no service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day. The Waterloo & City line will see no service after midday, further complicating travel for those in central and southwest London. On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption affecting all lines until around midday before gradually returning to normal by around 6pm.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, stated that they met with the RMT to discuss ongoing concerns about the terms and conditions of the voluntary four-day week proposal. He noted that while TfL committed to working on proposals to address several concerns, the union refused to postpone any industrial action. Dent emphasized that drivers choosing a four-day week or those working a five-day pattern with the same terms will spend less time at work per year. The operator believes this change will deliver a more efficient and reliable service for customers, despite the current chaos.

Political Backdrop And Future Strike Dates

The industrial action occurs against a backdrop of heightened political scrutiny, with Conservative MP for Orpington Gareth Bacon claiming there have been more than 150 strikes since Sadiq Khan became London Mayor. This figure stands in contrast to the 35 strikes recorded under Boris Johnson and the 16 under Ken Livingstone, adding a layer of political tension to the labor dispute. The RMT has planned additional 24-hour Underground strikes for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25, ensuring that the threat of disruption remains high in the coming months. Commuters are advised to check TfL status updates regularly as these dates approach, as further negotiations appear unlikely in the immediate future.