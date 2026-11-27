RMT driver strikes disrupt London Underground services today, though the Jubilee line runs normally. TfL exceeds planned service levels with apologies from Nick Dent for ongoing delays across other lines.

RMT drivers initiated a series of 24-hour strikes that have severely disrupted London Underground services today, marking the first of multiple walkouts. While most lines face significant delays or suspension, the Jubilee line continues to operate with minimal disruption, highlighting a split in union support for the industrial action. The official strike period runs until 12pm, after which services are expected to return to normal by approximately 6pm, though afternoon and evening travel remains heavily impacted.

Jubilee Line Operates Normally Amid Strike

The Jubilee line stands out as the primary exception to the widespread service failures affecting the rest of the network today. This operational continuity exists because the majority of drivers on this specific line have clocked on for work, choosing not to participate in the industrial action. These working drivers are primarily members of Aslef, a rival union that has officially backed Transport for London's proposals for a voluntary four-day working week. TfL officials expressed surprise at the RMT's decision to strike, noting that Aslef members are working normally due to their support for the new schedule arrangements.

Also read London Underground Drivers Strike RMT Dispute Four-Day Week

Piccadilly Line Exceeds Planned Service Levels

London Underground revealed that it has exceeded its pre-planned number of services on every line, defying initial expectations of total suspension. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, confirmed that the network offered a better service across the board than anticipated. He specifically highlighted the Piccadilly line, where TfL provided an end-to-end service despite the strike. Currently, the Piccadilly line operates with a service every 12 minutes between Arnos Grove and King's Cross, although the remainder of the route remains suspended.

Severe Delays on Hammersmith, City and District Lines

Other lines face significant operational challenges, with the Hammersmith & City line now running every 20 minutes after earlier partial suspensions between Edgware Road and Hammersmith. The District line continues to experience severe delays across most of its route, but services are currently suspended between Fulham Broadway and Wimbledon due to an additional signal failure at Wimbledon station. TfL advises travelers beyond Earl's Court to take the first available train and change there, with general services operating every ten minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TfL Defends Voluntary Four-Day Week Proposal

Transport for London insists that its revised proposal for a voluntary four-day week remains optional for all staff, with options to stay on a five-day week at the same depot. Nick Dent denied RMT claims that drivers would be forced to spend more time driving trains, which could increase fatigue levels. He emphasized that the proposals have changed significantly since the last ballot and urged the RMT to present these updated terms to their members. TfL argues the changes will lead to a more reliable service and improve work-life balance for employees.

Upcoming Strike Dates and Commuter Impact

Today's walkout is just the first in a series of 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers that will continue to disrupt services in the coming weeks. Commuters faced massive crowds and long queues at major hubs like Baker Street, Tottenham Court Road, and Liverpool Street station during yesterday's evening rush hour. The Bakerloo and Circle lines are currently running with severe delays or partial suspension, while the Central line has no service between Liverpool Street and White City. More 24-hour strikes are scheduled to begin at 12pm on future dates, continuing the cycle of disruption for London's transport network.