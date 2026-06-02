London Underground Strike Causes Travel Chaos as RMT Walk Out Over Working Week Dispute

The first of two 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers began today, shutting down multiple Tube lines and causing severe disruption across the capital. Talks mediated by Acas failed to resolve the dispute over a four-day working week, with the RMT union citing concerns about fatigue and safety.

London Underground drivers began the first of two 24-hour strikes early this morning, bringing severe disruption to Tube services across the capital. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union ( RMT ) walked out at the start of their shift, mounting picket lines outside major stations as the action took effect.

The strike, which will be followed by a second walkout on Thursday, comes after last-ditch talks mediated by the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve a long-running dispute over changes to the working week. The two sides spent five hours in negotiations on Monday, but the RMT said Transport for London (TfL) had not provided adequate assurances on key concerns including fatigue, shift lengths, and flexibility for safety-critical roles such as train driving.

The impact of the strike was felt immediately, with services suspended on several key lines. The Circle line, the Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street were all shut down entirely. On other lines, services were severely reduced, with trains running only on a limited schedule.

TfL advised passengers to avoid travel if possible and warned that services would be extremely busy, with long queues forming at bus stops and rail replacement services. Commuters faced chaos at stations like Victoria and King's Cross, where crowds spilled onto the streets as people scrambled for alternative transport. The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day, with TfL urging customers to complete their journeys by 9pm as services would wind down after that.

The RMT spokesperson criticised TfL for failing to address the union's concerns, stating: 'Despite our best efforts in Acas talks, TfL have failed to provide assurances on our members' deeply held concerns around fatigue, reduced flexibility, shift lengths and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role like Tube driving. We remain available for meaningful talks, but strike action will now go ahead.

' In response, a TfL spokesperson expressed disappointment, saying: 'It is bitterly disappointing that despite five hours of meetings with the RMT at Acas and repeated assurances that the four-day working week proposals will remain voluntary, RMT has chosen to continue with its disruptive strike action. We will do all we can to provide as much service as possible during this action.

' A representative for London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan added: 'Nobody wants to see strike action - which has a serious impact on Londoners, businesses and commuters. The Mayor continues to urge the RMT and TfL to get around the table to resolve this matter, so we can avoid further disruption and keep London moving.

' The dispute centres on TfL's proposal to introduce a four-day working week for Tube drivers, which the union claims would lead to longer shifts and increased fatigue, potentially compromising safety. TfL insists the change is voluntary and designed to improve work-life balance, but the RMT remains unconvinced. The strike has reignited debates about the balance between operational efficiency and worker welfare on the London Underground.

With billions of pounds in economic activity dependent on the Tube, each day of strike action costs London millions in lost productivity. Business groups have urged both sides to return to negotiations, warning of the cumulative toll on the capital's economy and reputation. The second strike on Thursday threatens to compound the disruption, especially as it coincides with the festive shopping period and major events in the city.

Commuters are advised to check TfL's website and apps for real-time updates, and to consider working from home or using alternative routes where possible. Normal service is expected to resume on Wednesday and Friday, but further industrial action cannot be ruled out if the dispute remains unresolved





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