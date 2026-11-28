A Freedom of Information request reveals Transport for London cleans tube seats only once a year, citing that shampooing pushes dirt deeper into upholstery.

A recent Freedom of Information request submitted to Transport for London has exposed the limited frequency of deep cleaning for passenger seats on the London Underground network. The data reveals that seats on many lines are shampooed only once per year, a stark contrast to the nightly maintenance routines performed on other surfaces. This disclosure comes as millions of commuters continue to rely on the network daily, often during peak morning rush hours when securing a seat is highly competitive.

Annual Shampoo Frequency for Tube Seats

The core finding from the Freedom of Information request published on November 24 confirms that comprehensive seat shampooing is not a regular monthly event. Instead, Transport for London stated that this deep clean occurs annually on select lines. This limited schedule applies despite the high volume of passengers who utilize the tube system every single day, raising questions about hygiene standards for seating areas.

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Passengers expecting a fresh seat after a monthly deep clean may be disappointed by the actual operational protocols. The organization clarified that while many parts of the train receive extensive attention during regular intervals, the upholstery on seats is exempt from this frequency. The annual schedule is a fixed constraint that has not been adjusted to match the monthly or nightly cleaning cycles applied to floors and handrails.

Rationale Behind Limited Cleaning Methods

Transport for London provided a specific technical explanation for why yearly shampooing is the current standard for seat maintenance. The organization explained that previous tests on seat shampooing demonstrated that the process can make seats appear worse rather than cleaner. The mechanical action of shampooing pushes dirt down into the seat squab rather than lifting it out effectively.

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Following the shampooing process, the subsequent vacuuming stage pulls the embedded dirt back up to the surface. This residual dirt becomes visible after cleaning, leading to a suboptimal result for passengers. Consequently, the organization concluded that the current method is ineffective at fully removing the accumulated grime from the upholstery material.

As a result of these findings, Transport for London is currently investigating alternative dry forms of cleaning. The organization noted that testing new methods requires time to perfect and ensure all necessary safety assurances are met before they can be implemented across the train fleet. Until a more effective dry cleaning solution is validated, the yearly schedule remains in place.

Nightly Pre-Service Cleans and Monthly Routines

While seat shampooing is rare, other cleaning tasks are performed with much higher frequency. Transport for London confirmed that pre-service cleans are carried out every night in the depot. These nightly sessions focus on removing dirt and debris from all touch points within each train to maintain a basic level of hygiene before the trains reopen to the public the following morning.

In addition to nightly cleans, the trains undergo a thorough deep clean every 28 days. This monthly routine includes a detailed spruce of the train exterior, interior, and internal cab. Cleaners are tasked with ensuring that floors, seats, casements, draught screens, lights, internal panels, route maps, and advert panels are completely free from dust, grime, dirt, marks, stickers, and bodily fluids.

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The monthly deep clean also extends to grab rails, end of carriage doors, heat panels, internal surfaces, windows, air vents, corners, ceilings, and tread plates. This comprehensive washing process is designed to remove smears and stains from high-traffic areas, ensuring that the general environment of the carriage remains as clean as possible between the infrequent seat shampoos.

Handling Soiled Seats and Passenger Reactions

If a specific seat becomes heavily soiled, Transport for London has a protocol to remove it entirely from the train. The affected seat is quarantined if the train is still in service. Once the train returns to the depot, the soiled seat is removed and replaced with a clean replacement, and the area is sanitized to remove any contamination.

This news has sparked significant discussion among commuters who frequently comment on the cleanliness of the London Underground on social media platforms. Users have expressed frustration over the state of the seats, with one TikTok user describing them as some of the dirtiest they have ever encountered. Another user shared footage of filthy seats on the Central Line, questioning whether the price of public transport justifies the condition of the seating.

The disclosure validates the experiences of many riders who have resorted to standing rather than sitting during their journeys. One passenger joked about standing on the tube after spotting a filthy seat, highlighting the growing expectation for higher hygiene standards. The combination of infrequent deep cleaning and visible grime continues to drive passenger dissatisfaction with the current maintenance schedule.