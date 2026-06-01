London Underground Faces Major Disruption as RMT Strikes Over Four-Day Week Plans

The London Underground is bracing for two 24-hour strikes by the RMT union in response to proposed four-day working week changes, leading to widespread service disruptions and concerns over passenger safety and fatigue.

Two upcoming 24-hour strikes on the London Underground are set to cause significant disruption across the capital this week, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) plan industrial action in protest against proposed changes to working patterns, including the introduction of a four-day week .

The strikes are scheduled to take place all day tomorrow and again on Thursday, affecting Tube services extensively. Last-minute talks are being arranged today with the conciliation service Acas in an effort to prevent the industrial action. The core of the dispute centers on TfL's voluntary four-day working week pilot, which the union argues could lead to increased fatigue due to longer shifts, reduced flexibility for drivers, and potential safety risks in a safety-critical role.

Transport for London has stated that safety will never be compromised and that the new system is entirely voluntary, with drivers able to remain on a traditional five-day pattern. Despite this, the RMT maintains that its members have genuine concerns and that TfL must address these before implementing any changes to rosters. The planned disruption will see the suspension of the Circle and Piccadilly lines entirely, along with partial closures on the Metropolitan and Central lines.

Services across the network will start later and finish earlier, with no trains running before 6:30am or after 9:00pm, and some residual disruption is expected on the following mornings. While London Overground, the Elizabeth line, DLR, buses, and trams will continue to operate, they are anticipated to be much busier than usual.

TfL's Chief Operating Officer, Claire Mann, expressed disappointment at the RMT's decision to proceed with strike action and urged the union to return to negotiations to avoid passenger disruption. She reiterated that the proposals aim to improve work-life balance and that a significant number of drivers have shown interest in the pilot on the Bakerloo line.

An RMT spokesperson countered that the union remains open to meaningful talks but accused London Underground of refusing to properly engage with legitimate safety and workplace concerns. The strikes follow a pattern of recent industrial action by the RMT; a similar stoppage in April resulted in TfL operating around half its services, yet passenger demand remained high, reaching 94 percent of normal levels on the final day.

Another planned strike in May was cancelled at the last minute after the union claimed TfL had shifted its position. The broader context includes reports of union leaders planning a 'winter of discontent' to push for inflation-busting pay rises, with the RMT threatening UK-wide action after reforms made it easier to call strikes.

Union boss Eddie Dempsey has demanded pay increases above the Retail Price Index, which was over 4 percent at the time, while the Consumer Price Index has since fallen to 2 percent. However, any national ballot is not expected until after the summer. The ongoing dispute highlights the tension between modernizing work practices and addressing workforce concerns, with safety and passenger impact at the forefront





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