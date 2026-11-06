London Underground Drivers to Strike Over Four-Day Week Plan

RMT union members on London Underground will strike for 24 hours on eight dates from November to February over a voluntary four-day working week.

London Underground drivers are set to stage a series of 24-hour strikes over the next few months in a dispute over working arrangements, the RMT union has announced. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union, which represents Tube workers, said the walkouts will take place across November, December, January and February. The action is a direct response to proposals from London Underground management for a voluntary four-day working week.

The RMT has confirmed eight days of strikes in total. The rolling 24-hour strikes are scheduled to begin at midday on November 26, December 17 and December 19, January 4 and January 6, and February 17, February 23 and February 25. The union says its militant members plan to walk out to oppose the changes.

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Strike Dates and How the Rolling Walkouts Work

The RMT strike schedule is built around eight separate 24-hour stoppages rather than one continuous walkout. Each action begins at midday on the listed date and runs for a full 24 hours. The dates are spread across four months, giving London Underground a clear timetable of disruption ahead of the winter and early spring period.

The first walkout is set for November 26, followed by a pair of strikes on December 17 and December 19. The union then plans action on January 4 and January 6, before closing the series with three strikes on February 17, February 23 and February 25. The spacing of the dates means that Tube services could face repeated disruption across the period.

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RMT Union Opposes the Four-Day Week Proposal

The RMT union, led by its general secretary Eddie Dempsey, argues that London Underground is presenting a broader attack on drivers' working conditions as a voluntary scheme. Dempsey has said that the plan is not voluntary in practice, because it would require drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five. He has also warned that drivers who refuse to take part could be moved away from their depots.

According to the union, drivers are being asked to spend more time operating trains and to accept more unpredictable shift patterns. Dempsey has rejected the idea that the proposals are about improving work-life balance. He argued instead that the plans would squeeze more work out of fewer drivers while giving management greater flexibility, at the expense of union members.

The RMT has stressed that it is not opposed in principle to a genuine four-day working week that benefits its members. The union's position is that the current proposals must be scrapped. Dempsey has called on London Underground to withdraw what he described as damaging proposals and to engage seriously with the union to reach a negotiated settlement.

Impact on Tube Passengers and What Comes Next

The strikes would directly affect London Underground services on each of the eight listed dates, with each walkout lasting 24 hours from midday. Passengers across the capital could face disruption on those days, and the RMT has said its members are determined to defend their jobs and working conditions. The union has also pointed to what it sees as the wider importance of protecting the safety of the Underground.

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The next step in the dispute depends on whether London Underground withdraws its proposals or agrees to negotiations with the RMT. The union has said it has full support for its members in taking strike action, and the first scheduled walkout is set for November 26. This is a developing story, and further details on talks or changes to the strike timetable have not yet been announced.