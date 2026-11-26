London Underground services face severe disruption as RMT union drivers strike over a four-day week dispute. TfL warns of reduced services on major lines today.

London Underground services face significant disruption as drivers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union initiate the first in a series of 24-hour strikes. The walkout began at midday today, targeting core operations across the capital in a continuing dispute over working hours and shift patterns. Commuters were advised to check travel updates before departure, with Transport for London warning of reduced frequencies and line closures.

Core Details of Tube Strike Dispute

The primary driver behind the industrial action is a breakdown in negotiations regarding a proposed four-day workweek for train drivers. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union stated that current proposals fail to address safety concerns, specifically citing increased driver fatigue from longer driving periods. Conversely, Transport for London has denied these allegations, asserting that revised proposals offer voluntary options that do not compromise safety standards.

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Transport for London announced that it had modified its initial proposals to include more flexible choices for drivers. These changes include the option to remain on a traditional five-day workweek while guaranteeing employees stay at their current depot. Despite these revisions, the union maintained that the core issue of fatigue and excessive driving time remains unresolved, necessitating the strike action.

Political Reactions and Union Criticism

Thomas Turrell, the London Assembly Conservatives' transport spokesman, heavily criticized the decision, labeling the union leadership as greedy barons seeking to cripple the London economy. Turrell argued that the strike disproportionately affects hospitality workers and business owners who face financial ruin during such disruptions. He contrasted the impact on these small businesses with the relative convenience drivers might experience by staying home.

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Turrell also directed sharp criticism at Mayor Sadiq Khan, noting that the Mayor has overseen more strike days than any previous incumbent despite earlier pledges to prevent industrial action. The Conservative spokesman suggested that the Mayor is neglecting his duty by grandstanding on unrelated issues rather than focusing on mitigating the economic damage caused by the union walkouts. This political friction highlights the growing tension between local government and transport unions.

Service Impact and Travel Disruptions

The immediate operational impact on the London Underground network is substantial, with services scheduled to begin reducing from approximately 10am. By midday, when the strike officially commences, most lines are expected to run at reduced frequencies. However, specific routes face complete shutdowns, with no service expected on the Circle Line or the Piccadilly Line for the entire day.

Further disruption is anticipated on the Waterloo and City Line, where services will cease after midday. Commuters relying on these specific routes face significant challenges, with alternative transport options becoming overcrowded. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union members are participating in a coordinated series of strikes, meaning this is only the first of many planned walkouts affecting the capital.

Future Disruptions and Next Steps

Travel disruptions are expected to persist well into the following day, creating a prolonged period of instability for London commuters. Services on the subsequent day are scheduled to start later than normal, with widespread disruption expected across all lines until approximately midday. Passengers should anticipate reduced capacity and delayed journeys as networks struggle to return to baseline operations.

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While some services may begin to stabilize by midday the next day, continued disruption is projected through the afternoon and evening. Full restoration of normal schedules is not expected until around 6pm, leaving residents and workers with limited mobility during peak evening hours. Transport for London continues to urge passengers to plan their journeys carefully and consider remote work options to alleviate pressure on the diminished transport network.