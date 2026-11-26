Railway union RMT walks out at London Underground drivers stage a 24-hour strike disrupting Tube services. TfL and Aslef remain critical of the action.

London Underground services face severe disruption today as drivers employed by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union initiate the first in a series of twenty-four-hour walkouts. The industrial action directly impacts the capital's transport network due to an unresolved disagreement regarding a proposed four-day working week. Transport for London officials have described the move as unnecessary, while union leaders argue the proposals unfairly increase driver fatigue and workload.

RMT Union Demands Better Working Conditions

Rail, Maritime and Transport general secretary Eddie Dempsey explicitly stated that this industrial action is not motivated by a desire to improve work-life balance. He argued that the current proposals are designed to squeeze more work out of fewer drivers while granting management greater operational flexibility at the direct expense of the members. Dempsey maintained that the union is fighting against conditions that would increase fatigue levels among train operators.

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Transport for London director of customer operations Nick Dent strongly disputed the union's claims that drivers are being asked to spend excessive time behind the controls. Dent emphasized that the proposed four-day week remains strictly voluntary and highlighted that significant changes have been made to the original plans. He assured the public that the revised proposals aim to create a more reliable service while simultaneously improving work-life balance for staff.

Aslef Union Contradicts Strike Justification

The rival railway union Aslef has publicly backed the proposals put forward by Transport for London, confirming that its members will continue to work normally. Finn Brennan, the full-time organiser on London Underground for Aslef, expressed surprise at the decision by the RMT to proceed with the strike. He pointed out that management has agreed to allow any employee who wishes to maintain a five-day working week to do so without suffering any professional detriment.

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Brennan criticized the RMT's stance, describing a strike that prevents workers from choosing a shorter working week and securing more time off as a strange choice. He stated that Aslef intends to hold management to their promise of allowing flexible working arrangements without negative consequences. This divergence in union strategy highlights a significant split in the railway sector regarding the best approach to negotiating driver hours.

Economic Impact on London Businesses

Ruth Duston, the chief executive of London Heritage Quarter, warned that the strike will be hugely damaging for businesses operating across the capital. Her organization represents approximately seven thousand businesses located in key areas such as Victoria, Westminster, and Whitehall. Duston noted that these commercial enterprises rely heavily on the Tube network to transport hundreds of thousands of staff, customers, and visitors every single day.

She emphasized that the disruption is particularly harmful during this critical trading period and urged for negotiations to resume immediately. The goal is to limit the economic impact on businesses that are vulnerable to sudden transport failures. The loss of revenue from missed customers and inaccessible locations poses a significant threat to the commercial vitality of central London during the winter months.

Political Criticism and Service Disruptions

Thomas Turrell, the transport spokesman for the London Assembly Conservatives, condemned the strike by labeling the union leaders as greedy union barons. He argued that these walkouts are deliberately crippling the London economy over the winter to the benefit of highly-paid drivers while harming hospitality workers and small business owners. Turrell criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan for overseeing more strike days than any previous incumbent and failing to reduce their impact.

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Service disruptions are already affecting passengers across the network. A normal service was expected on all London Underground lines until around ten in the morning before reductions began. From midday, most services are expected to run but with significant delays and cancellations. Notably, no service is anticipated on the Circle or Piccadilly lines for the entire day, while the Waterloo & City line will cease operations after midday.

Future Strike Dates and Schedule

Today's walkout marks only the beginning of a broader campaign of industrial action by London Underground drivers. More twenty-four-hour strikes are scheduled to begin at twelve pm on upcoming dates determined by the RMT. Passengers are advised to prepare for continued disruption, with services expected to start later than normal tomorrow as well.

Disruption is projected to persist across all lines until around midday tomorrow, with further interruptions continuing through the afternoon and evening. Services are only expected to return to normal schedules by around six pm tomorrow. This ongoing uncertainty forces commuters to seek alternative transport methods, placing additional strain on the already busy bus network throughout the capital.