London Underground Cracks Down on Noisy Passengers with 'Headphones On' Campaign

Transport for London (TfL) launches a new poster campaign encouraging passengers to wear headphones while using their devices to reduce noise disruption on public transport.

After bringing 4G and 5G connectivity to the Underground, London’s public transport authority has started taking action against noisy passengers who subject everyone to music and calls blasting out of their phones. A new poster campaign launched by Transport for London (TfL) this week encourages customers to wear headphones when watching or listening to content on their devices to reduce disruption for other commuters.

This initiative comes as data coverage becomes increasingly available across the underground rail network, making it easier for passengers to stream content and make calls on the go. The posters, emblazoned with the slogan “Please don’t disturb others with loud music or calls when travelling on the network”, feature the “Headphones On” message and are already visible on the Elizabeth rail line. According to TfL, they will be expanded to bus, Docklands Light Railway, London Overground, London Underground, and London Tram services from October. The campaign targets headphone dodgers as TfL research indicates that 70 percent of 1,000 surveyed customers reported loud music and phone calls disrupting their journeys. “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when traveling on public transport in the capital, but the small minority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys,” says London’s deputy transport mayor, Seb Dance.“TfL's new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers,” Dance added. This new poster campaign builds upon TfL’s “#TravelKind campaign” launched in 2017, which highlights ways that road and public transit users can help to prevent delays and make journeys run more smoothly





