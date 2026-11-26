RMT union strike shuts down London Underground services as talks over a four-day work week fail. Commuters face major disruption on Circle, Piccadilly, and Waterloo lines starting midday today.

Severe transport paralysis is gripping London immediately after last-ditch negotiations between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport for London collapsed. Commuters in the capital are facing imminent chaos as most Underground services operate with significant disruption from midday onwards. The strikes are triggered by a failed dispute resolution regarding a proposed four-day working week for train drivers.

Disruption Scope And Affected Line Networks

Transport for London has issued urgent warnings that travel chaos is now unavoidable for millions of daily passengers. The impact is widespread, with no services expected to run on the Circle line or the Piccadilly line throughout the entire day. Additionally, the Waterloo and City line will experience complete cessation of service after midday. While most other lines will remain operational from midday, passengers should expect significant delays and reduced frequencies. TfL has advised all travelers to plan their journeys well in advance due to the expected disruption before, during, and after the strike window.

Also read RMT Tube Strike Confirms Thursday Start as Acas Talks Collapse

Failed Four-Day Week Negotiations With RMT

The core of the industrial action stems from a breakdown in talks held at the conciliation service, Acas, earlier on Tuesday. Eddie Dempsey, the general secretary of the RMT, stated that management refused to budge on demands consistently raised since March 2025. TfL had revised its proposals to include a voluntary four-day week option and an option to remain on a five-day week with a guaranteed same-depot placement. However, the RMT argued these changes would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of their choice. The union claims the plans impose increased driving time, longer duties, earlier starts, and later finishes on staff.

Conflicting Union Positions And Management Stance

Aslef, the other major train drivers union, has backed the Transport for London proposals, with its members continuing to work normally. Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organizer on London Underground, expressed surprise at the RMT action, emphasizing that management agreed to protect five-day workers from detriment. Nick Dent, London Underground director of customer operations, denied claims that drivers face increased fatigue, asserting the proposals improve work-life balance. Conversely, Eddie Dempsey accused Transport for London of squeezing more work out of fewer drivers to give management greater flexibility. He described the scheme as a wholesale attack on working conditions that threatens displacement for those refusing the new terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economic Impact On London Business Community

The strikes threaten to cause significant economic damage to businesses across the capital during a critical trading period. Ruth Duston, chief executive of the London Heritage Quarter, highlighted that the organization represents 7,000 businesses in Victoria, Westminster, and Whitehall. These enterprises rely heavily on the Tube to bring in hundreds of thousands of staff, customers, and visitors every single day. Duston warned that the disruption will be hugely damaging and urged for negotiations to resume to limit the economic fallout. The loss of reliable transport access poses a severe risk to retail and hospitality revenues in these high-traffic zones.

Scheduled Future Strike Actions And Timeline

Passengers must prepare for prolonged disruption as more 24-hour strikes are already scheduled for the coming months. The next walkouts are confirmed for December 17 and 19, followed by actions on January 4 and 6. Further strike dates have been set for February 17, 23, and 25. Transport for London continues to maintain that its revised voluntary proposals are the best path forward for reliability. Until a new agreement is reached, commuters should expect ongoing irregularities across the London Underground network on these specified dates.