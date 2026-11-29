Compass and Imperial Brands depart for New York as investors highlight stamp duty and low equity participation as key barriers to UK market revival.

The London Stock Exchange endured a significant week of distress as major corporate entities accelerated their departure from the UK market. Catering group Compass announced plans to transfer its primary listing to New York, while Imperial Brands faces acquisition by Japan Tobacco and Marlboro-owner Altria, which intends to break up the business. These moves have driven share prices up by 8 percent for the catering group and 26 percent for the tobacco giant, highlighting a divergence between shareholder gains and the health of the domestic market.

Stamp Duty Reduces Market Revenue and Discourages Investment

The London Stock Exchange suffers from a structural tax burden that has failed to adapt to modern market conditions. Revenue from stamp duty on shares has declined significantly, generating just £3.2 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year compared to £4.7 billion in 2000, even as share prices have doubled since then. During the 2024-25 period, the tax produced only £4.3 billion, a figure that fell short of projections despite a surge in trading activity ahead of anticipated changes to capital gains tax by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

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The current tax system penalizes investors by applying capital gains tax to nominal gains, ignoring inflationary erosion of real value. This disincentive drives domestic investors toward tax wrappers like Individual Savings Accounts or pension funds, while overseas investors, who generally avoid these specific taxes, have come to own approximately 60 percent of the UK market. This dynamic allows foreign entities to acquire British companies at a discount, exacerbating the outflow of domestic listing prestige and capital.

UK Equity Culture Lags Significantly Behind American Standards

A deep-seated cultural preference for property and cash savings in the UK stands in stark contrast to the investment habits of other Anglophone nations. While American companies like Space X can publicly distribute shares to children, a concept unthinkable in the UK due to its anti-equity sentiment, the United States sees 22 percent of household assets invested directly in the stock market. This figure stands at only 8 percent in the UK, indicating a profound gap in public engagement with equity markets.

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When pension holdings are included, the disparity widens further. Total wealth invested in equities for Americans rises to 34 percent, whereas the figure for UK residents remains at just 15 percent. This cultural block is identified as a more serious obstacle than the tax burden alone, as it prevents the development of a robust domestic investor base that could support high-growth British enterprises. Without a shift in this mindset, the UK market risks losing its relevance as a funding source for local innovation.

Historical Data Proves Equities Outperform Cash and Bonds

Long-term financial data strongly supports the argument for equities as the superior vehicle for wealth preservation and growth. According to the Global Investment Returns Yearbook by Swiss bank UBS, global equities delivered a 6.6 percent annual real return over the 126 years from 1900 to 2026. This performance vastly outstripped bonds, which returned 1.6 percent, and cash, which provided a mere 0.5 percent real return over the same period.

These returns were achieved despite severe economic disruptions, including two world wars, the 1930s depression, and the highest inflation rates seen in the 1970s and 1980s. The data suggests that investing in shares and reinvesting dividends provides a solid real return regardless of geopolitical or economic turbulence. This historical resilience underscores the necessity of shifting savings from low-yield accounts to equity markets to secure long-term financial stability.

Inflation Erodes Cash Savings and Mandates Market Participation

The threat of inflation serves as a silent killer for uninvested cash, rapidly diminishing the purchasing power of savings over time. Official targets often cite 2 percent, but the rise in the Consumer Price Index is projected to hit 4.5 percent in February. Since 2000, the average inflation rate has been 2.61 percent, a figure sufficient to halve the real value of money left uninvested in banks.

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While homeownership remains a valid strategy for wealth accumulation, it is not a liquid solution for short-to-medium term savings needs. In certain regions, property prices for flats and houses are already falling, reducing its reliability as a sole investment vehicle. For liquid savings, the stock market offers the only proven mechanism to protect against inflation and generate sustainable growth, making the current UK tax and cultural barriers increasingly untenable.

Political Realities Hinder Immediate Market Reforms

City leaders are actively lobbying government ministers for the abolition or reduction of stamp duty to stem the tide of listings moving to the US. However, the current political environment offers little hope for immediate relief. The Chancellor recently doubled the corporation tax surcharge on bank profits, signaling a lack of alignment between the government and the financial sector.

The combination of hostile tax policies and a culturally resistant investor base creates a perfect storm for the London Stock Exchange. While the path to revival requires both tax reform and a shift in public behavior, the immediate outlook remains challenging. Without significant changes to stamp duty and a concerted effort to promote equity culture, the UK market will continue to lose its competitive edge in attracting global capital and domestic growth.