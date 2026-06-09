London's Narrowest Home, Wider Than a Tube Carriage, Listed for £550,000

A one-bedroom house in Putney, measuring just 10ft 8ins wide, is on sale for £550,000. The three-storey property offers 613 sq ft of interior space and is described as a Tardis due to its surprising size. Features include a black exterior, a roof terrace, and a design focused on maximizing storage.

One of London's narrowest homes, barely wider than a Tube carriage, has gone on sale for £550,000. The one-bedroom house is located in Putney , on the site of a former garage, and measures just 10 feet 8 inches wide.

This width is only about two feet more than a modern London Underground train carriage. The property spreads across three floors, offering a surprisingly spacious interior of 613 square feet, which has led to comparisons with the Tardis from Doctor Who. The exterior is entirely black, and the design was commissioned with a brief to treat the space like a boat, maximizing storage.

Inside, there is a master bedroom, a rainforest-style shower, a separate toilet, a fitted kitchen, a living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, a study, and a roof terrace. The house is self-contained with its own front door and carries no service charges. Estate agent Russell White of Winkworth's Putney office describes it as a cool, well-designed house perfect for a first-time buyer, a downsizer, or someone working in London but living elsewhere.

For context, the home is only slightly wider than the older London Underground D78 Stock carriages, which measured 9 feet 4 inches, while the current standard carriages are about 8 feet 10 inches wide





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Narrow House Putney London Property Unique Home Tube Carriage Width Tardis House £550000 Small Space Design

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of Three Plunges to Their Deaths from 36th Floor of Luxury London Tower BlockPolice investigate the deaths of a wealthy family who fell from a 36th-floor balcony in a high-end Elephant and Castle tower, as residents recount weeks of shouting and express doubt over an accidental fall.

Read more »

Family of three dies in suspected murder-suicide at London high-riseA terminally ill nine-year-old boy and his parents died after falling from a luxury apartment building in Elephant and Castle, London, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide. The family, identified as Aditi, Rakesh and their son Sid, lived on the 36th floor. Reports indicate the child suffered from kidney disease and was homeschooled. Residents heard shouting before the incident and some question whether a fall was possible given high glass barriers. Police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season Three World Premieres in London with Cast in High FashionThe stars of HBO's House of the Dragon, including Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy, turned out in style for the Season 3 world premiere in London. The event showcased the cast's fashion on the red carpet at Odeon West End, with details about their outfits. The article also covers the upcoming season's focus on the massive Battle of the Gullet, described by co-creator Ryan Condal as unprecedented for television, and reiterates the plot's continuation from the Season 2 finale. The fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones, starring key cast members, is set to premiere on HBO Max on June 22.

Read more »

Olivia Cooke Dazzles in Two Outfits at 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Premiere in LondonOlivia Cooke made a fashion statement at the London premiere afterparty for the third season of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'. The actress, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower, first stunned on the red carpet in a bold white strapless gown before changing into a chic grey, low-cut pinstripe dress for the afterparty. Co-star Matt Smith and other cast members including Emma D'Arcy and Tom Glynn-Carney also attended. The event precedes the release of the upcoming season, which co-creator Ryan Condal teased will feature unprecedented television sequences centered around the epic Battle of the Gullet.

Read more »