London's June 2026 Comics and Illustration Festival: Quentin Blake House Opening, Gemma Correll Signing, and Creative Workshops

A comprehensive guide to June 2026's comic and illustration events in London, featuring the opening of the Quentin Blake House of Illustration, signings by Gemma Correll and Ferry Gouw, workshops on cartooning and therapeutic comics, reading groups, and anniversary celebrations at local comic shops.

June 2026 in London promises a vibrant and diverse celebration of comics, illustration, and community creativity. The month highlights the grand opening of the Quentin Blake House of Illustration in Clerkenwell, a significant cultural addition to the city's arts scene.

This new venue, part of the broader Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, will kick off with a special exhibition and interactive events. To mark the opening, the Centre is offering free exhibition tickets to the first 50 visitors who creatively illustrate an official voucher collected on-site on opening day.

The House of Illustration has also commissioned and published a new 16-page comic book tied to the "Queer As Comics" exhibition, featuring contributions from the Advisory Board and Paul Gravett, with cover art by Leo Fox and additional comics by various creators. Beyond the opening, the city hosts a series of signings and talks. Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, iconic stores in Soho and Covent Garden, will feature author signings.

A notable event is the signing with Gemma Correll to celebrate her book "Anxietyland," a heartfelt and humorous exploration of mental health struggles. Fans can order signed copies via provided links. Waterstones Piccadilly will also host talks, adding to the month's literary activities. The theme of comics as a therapeutic tool is explored in workshops in Lewisham, where participants can learn how comic creation can aid in healing and self-expression.

For aspiring creators, Runway East in Shoreditch offers a small-group workshop on the fundamentals of cartooning. Led by a professional, the session focuses on observational skills, critical thinking, and the rhetorical art of cartooning rather than technical perfection. Students receive personalized feedback and one-on-one time with the instructor. Community engagement remains a cornerstone of London's comic culture.

A regular comics reading group meets monthly at a shop, welcoming all to discuss a selected graphic novel. This June, the group will gather on the 10th at 7pm, making it an ideal time to join ahead of the release of the second volume of a popular series.

Additionally, a laid-back Saturday meetup in a pub combines board games and nerdy conversations, fostering social connection for both locals and newcomers. The city's comic shops are also marking milestones. For its 40th anniversary, one shop is publishing a series of sketchbooks featuring prominent artists. The first, "BLEED INK," showcases the work of CROM, known for the best-selling comic "Birdking.

" Another launch party will celebrate Ferry Gouw's new Breakdown Press book, "Limbo," described by Zadie Smith as "super weird like a crazy fever dream" that leaves a lasting impression. Artistic exploration extends to life drawing sessions with a twist. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan hosts vibrant, music-filled gatherings that move beyond traditional silent sketches, focusing on community building and upskilling through guided form studies with a clothed life model.

These events collectively underscore London's dynamic comic and illustration scene, blending professional development, mental health awareness, queer narratives, and community spirit. From historic venues like the Quentin Blake House to grassroots workshops and shop anniversaries, June 2026 offers something for every enthusiast, reinforcing the idea that if you're tired of comics in London, you're tired of life





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Quentin Blake House Of Illustration Gemma Correll Anxietyland London Comics Illustration Workshops Queer As Comics Gosh Comics Forbidden Planet Comic Therapy Cartooning Workshop Life Drawing Ferry Gouw Limbo CROM BLEED INK Comic Reading Group

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