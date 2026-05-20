London's crime epidemic: Security guard tackled aggressive mob at Swatch store; teen yobs clashed with staff at JD Sports.

The narrative documents how a security guard was involved in skirmishes with both aggressive mobs and teen thieves at two different locations within a short timeframe. The security effort led by brave shop workers and staff led to the recovery of a few belongings from the yob scenes.

A security guard at the front line of London's crime outbreak was deployed to rescue a mob at Swatch before being called to stop juvenile yobs shoplifting at JD Sports just 48 hours later.

The capital was gripped by rampant disorder as different groups agitated chaos at various ends. Two rival groups clashed at Swatch stores in Battersea, White City, and the West End following the launch of the brand's pocket watch collaboration with Audemars Piguet. Violent scenes erupted, triggering overnight queues, dramatic crowd surges, and police interventions. Footage revealed crowds aggressively barging past barriers to get into the Swatch shop at Battersea Power Station.

Meanwhile, hooded youths wearing balaclavas created havoc at JD Sports on Ilford High Road, pilfering property with the help of each other. Staff at JD Sports bravely clawed back some of the goods before the criminals could escape up the escalators





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Security Guard Teen Yobs Swatch Store JD Sports Rampant Disorder Crowd Surges Police Intervention Teenage Shoplifting Swatch Collaboration Audemars Piguet Battersea Power Station JD Sports Thugs

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