Transport for London introduces mandatory licensing and fixed maximum fares for pedicab operators starting this Friday to tackle extortionate prices and unsafe practices that have plagued tourists for decades. From November 27, driving without a licence becomes a criminal offence, and drivers must display identification badges. The new regulations cap fares at £5 plus £1 per minute, following campaigns by business groups and reports of severe tourist harassment.

Transport for London has announced a significant regulatory overhaul for pedicab operators, marking the end of an era where rickshaw drivers operated largely without formal oversight.

Starting this Friday, drivers will be legally required to hold a specific licence issued by Transport for London to operate pedicabs within the capital. This new measure comes into force to combat the longstanding issues of extortionate pricing, dangerous driving practices, and harassment of passengers, particularly tourists. From November 27, it will become a criminal offence to drive a pedicab without the correct licence, reinforcing the powers granted to TfL under the newly introduced Pedicabs London Act.

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Operators must register their vehicles by February 18 of next year or face potential penalty fares and prosecution. Registered drivers will be mandated to wear a designated identification badge on their arm while working, ensuring they can be easily identified by both passengers and enforcement officers. TfL officers will be actively patrolling central London from Monday to Friday to monitor compliance and ensure the safety of the streets.

Fixed Maximum Fares Introduced

The new regulations also introduce fixed maximum fares to prevent the exploitative pricing that has become infamous in recent years. Previously, drivers were known to charge astronomical sums for very short journeys, with incidents such as a tourist being charged £450 for a seven-minute trip. Under the new rules, the maximum fare will start at £5, with an additional £1 charged for every minute of journey time thereafter.

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Drivers are also permitted to charge up to £3 for each additional passenger beyond the first. While operators can impose extra fees for specific services like guided tours, these must be clearly communicated to passengers before the trip begins. The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, expressed satisfaction with the new measures, stating that for too long, people have fallen victim to rip-off fares, blaring music, and unsafe behaviour.

He emphasized that these changes will create an industry that is safer, more reliable, and more professional, benefiting both customers and legitimate drivers. The fares have been set to allow operators to earn above the London Living Wage, though these figures will remain under review. The push for regulation follows numerous high-profile incidents where tourists reported horrific experiences.

High-profile Harassment Incidents Highlight Need

One such case involved American tourist Heather Ford, who was ambushed and harassed by multiple rickshaw drivers after attending a performance of Phantom of the Opera. Despite planning meticulously for her solo trip, including buying a strap to deter thieves, Ford was targeted by drivers who demanded cash and attempted to snatch her phone and credit card.

Her experience highlights the urgent need for such interventions, as it has been estimated that over the last decade, hundreds of tourists have been overcharged or subjected to intimidation. Ros Morgan, Chief Executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, welcomed the new licensing scheme after more than ten years of campaigning for stricter controls. She noted that this opportunity protects the public, supports legitimate businesses, and ensures London's streets reflect the standards expected of a world-class city.

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The introduction of these rules aims to clean up the sector, removing rogue operators who damage the reputation of the city while supporting those who wish to run their businesses professionally and safely.