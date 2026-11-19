Official ONS data reveals London house prices dropped by £19,788 in the year to September. This decline contrasts with a national rise, driven by cooling international demand and rising mortgage costs affecting affordability.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics confirms that London property prices have decreased by 3.5 percent over the last twelve months. The average home in the capital is now valued at £545,579, representing a total loss of £19,788 compared to the same period last year. This latest figure marks an acceleration in the downturn, following a smaller 2.4 percent decline recorded in August. The consistent downward trajectory indicates that the London housing market is under increasing pressure from a combination of economic headwinds and reduced buyer confidence.

Flat Market Suffers Steepest Decline in 14 Months

The decline in overall average values is heavily influenced by the performance of the flat market, which has seen prices drop by 6.3 percent, equivalent to £28,163. This represents the 14th consecutive month of falling prices for apartments in the capital, highlighting a persistent structural weakness in this segment of the housing sector. Leasehold complications, high service charges, and ongoing concerns regarding cladding safety have made flats increasingly difficult to sell, deterring potential investors and owner-occupiers alike. The average flat or maisonette is now fetching £191,864, significantly below the £196,309 recorded a year ago, widening the price gap between apartments and other property types.

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Inner London Sees Largest Drop Since 2009 Financial Crisis

Prime real estate in Inner London has experienced the most severe contraction, with values falling by 7.2 percent over the year to the end of September. This decline marks the biggest annual drop witnessed in the region since 2009, a period associated with the global financial crisis. The average property value in Inner London has decreased from £669,532 to £621,491, a reduction of £48,041. This sharp decline suggests that the high-end market, which is particularly sensitive to global economic conditions and tax changes, is facing significant headwinds. The depreciation in this prestigious sector signals a shift in the dynamics of luxury real estate demand within the United Kingdom.

International Buyers Retreat Due to Tax Increases and Economic Uncertainty

Experts attribute the cooling demand in central London to a dramatic reduction in international and discretionary buyers. Jonathan Hopper of Garrington Property Finders notes that punitive tax increases have given wealthy buyers pause for thought, leading many to keep their capital dry rather than invest. Central London property has traditionally been the preserve of international purchasers, and the lack of foreign interest has left a vacuum in the prime market. Additionally, the broader economic climate, characterized by rising inflation and cost of living pressures, has made many potential buyers reconsider their spending priorities, further reducing the pool of active participants in the market.

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National Market Diverges From London With Regional Price Increases

While London continues to struggle, the wider UK housing market shows a different trend, with the typical home estimated at £273,000, a 1.2 percent increase year-on-year. Despite a monthly fall of 0.5 percent between August and September, nine out of twelve regions saw average prices rise over the last twelve months. The North East saw prices jump 3.2 percent, while the North West experienced a 4.6 percent increase. Yorkshire and The Humber also saw growth, with prices rising 2.9 percent annually. This divergence highlights that the challenges facing the capital are not uniformly distributed across the country, with northern regions demonstrating greater resilience and growth compared to the slump in London.

Rising Mortgage Rates and Inflation Constrain Future Buyer Demand

The path forward for the housing market remains uncertain as inflation rises to 3.6 percent in October, with forecasts suggesting it could hit 5 percent next year. This trend may prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates further to curb inflation, leading to higher mortgage rates that erode buyer affordability. First-time buyers have already reacted to recent rate hikes, with Zoopla reporting a 27 percent drop in estate agent enquiries from this demographic. Estate agents across the country report that housing demand is either falling or stagnant, with fewer sales being agreed. Financial planners warn that higher borrowing costs will force sellers to temper their expectations, as less money chases available properties, gradually slowing price growth across all sectors.