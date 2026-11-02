Metropolitan Police detained 320 individuals outside the US Embassy in London for displaying signs supporting the banned group Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act.

British authorities arrested 325 individuals on Saturday outside the United States Embassy in central London. The demonstration was organized by the campaign group Defend Our Juries to protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the status of the peace activist organization Palestine Action.

Terrorism Act Charges Spark Outrage

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 320 of those detained were apprehended for showing support for a proscribed group under the Terrorism Act. Many protesters held placards reading I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action while standing near the embassy gates.

Also read Supreme Court Hears Challenge to Palestine Action Ban After Mass Arrests

Under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 holding such signs carries a potential punishment of six months imprisonment. Critics argue this enforcement creates a contradictory legal environment where opposing the banned group is criminalized while supporting violence against it is permitted.

Contrasting Signs and Legal Loopholes

Video footage circulated online showed a Metropolitan Police officer allowing a woman to hold a sign with the message I support genocide I oppose Palestine Action. This specific phrasing appears to bypass the restrictions placed on supporters of the banned group.

Advertisement

Critics described the situation as Kafkaesque noting that UK law allows open support for mass murder but arrests citizens for protesting against it. The disparity in enforcement has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights advocates and legal experts monitoring the case.

Political Reactions and Stakeholder Views

Prime Minister Andy Burnham took office following the resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer both members of the Labour Party. Opposition voices claim that laws adopted under previous leadership to appease Israel have led to these aggressive policing tactics against pensioners and activists.

Labor MP Margaret Owen who was also apprehended outside the September Labour Party conference in Liverpool holds a sign supporting Palestine Action. Reporting indicates that Owen is Jewish adding complexity to the political narrative surrounding the arrests and the nature of the protests.

Broader Context and Future Actions

Since the Hamas-led attack of October 2023 over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded by Israeli forces. This humanitarian crisis has fueled widespread demonstrations across the UK including actions by groups like No More Bloody Wars who blocked entrances to Royal Air Force bases.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries stated that the overzealous response outside the US Embassy exposes how far authorities will go to appease American interests. Further protests are planned including actions targeting military infrastructure used by allied forces in the region.