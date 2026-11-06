London Phone Shop Robbery Gang Sentenced After £150k Heist

Sammie Govera and accomplices jailed for violent raids on London O2 and Three stores. Details on sentences, victims, and the £150,000 stolen value.

Sammie Govera, a 32-year-old semi-professional footballer, has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for orchestrating a series of violent armed robberies targeting mobile phone retailers across London. The conviction followed a coordinated sentencing hearing at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, where the entire gang involved in the crimes faced justice for their roles in stealing devices valued at approximately £150,000.

Gang Operations And Targeted Stores

The conspiracy involved a coordinated attack on six specific O2 and Three retail locations situated in diverse London boroughs between May 28 and June 9, 2025. The targeted premises included branches in Lewisham, Woolwich, Wood Green, Haringey, Sutton, and Colliers Wood. During these incidents, the gang members wore dark clothing, balaclavas, and gloves to conceal their identities while threatening staff and forcing entry into stockrooms and safes.

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The most significant single incident occurred at a Three store in Woolwich, where a masked individual forced his way into the back office and stole phones worth £30,000. Another notable raid took place at an O2 store in Colliers Wood on June 7, during which a gang member shouted at a female staff member and punched her in the chest to compel her to reopen a locked stockroom door.

Violence Against Staff And Customers

Prosecutors presented evidence that the robberies caused severe psychological distress to the victims, leaving staff members traumatized by the aggressive behavior of the assailants. During a robbery of a Three store in Lewisham on May 28, one member of the gang was recorded being abusive to employees, stating that the group should have brought shanks. Another gang member physically assaulted a customer who attempted to intervene in the theft.

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The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad conducted a covert surveillance operation that led to the arrest of the group while they were attempting to rob an O2 shop in Sutton on June 9. Body-worn footage from the incident captured a gang member threatening an employee by saying he would hit her if she did not open a door. The court heard that the total value of stolen phones was at least £128,000, with estimates placing the figure closer to £150,000.

Sentences For Organisers And Accomplices

Sammie Govera acted as a key organizer who recruited teenagers through a Snapchat group named '8.30am' and communicated orders via the platform. His Snapchat username was known as 'Loco'. Judge Antony Dunne described the offenses as carefully planned robberies by an organized and professional group. Govera sent messages promising rewards to getaway drivers, indicating that he intended to purchase a car for any driver who participated in future operations.

Kevlin Duarte, 20, of Durell Road, Dagenham, was sentenced to 22 months in a young offenders' institution for his role in the conspiracy. The court heard that Duarte had fallen out with his family and was sofa surfing, leading him to follow the other members of the gang. Louis Pandanzyla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the offenses, received an 18-month community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Judge Dunne noted that Pandanzyla was exploited by older men and was currently working as a PE teacher and playing semi-professional football for Beckenham Town FC.

Legal Outcomes And Future Implications

A 17-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by law, was sentenced to a one-year youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision. The court was informed that this teenager had been exploited by older gang members and had a background of poverty and bereavement, including finding his sister dead from black mold in their home. Catherine Rose, presenting mitigation for Pandanzyla, argued that the young men were not mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions.

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Saleem Ramzan, a 50-year-old getaway driver, could not be sentenced as he died on February 27 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The sentencing at Croydon Crown Court concludes the legal proceedings for the active members of the gang responsible for the high-value thefts. The judge urged Pandanzyla to take advantage of his bright future, acknowledging his potential despite his involvement in the serious criminal conspiracy.