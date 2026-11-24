The London Museum has reopened in West Smithfield after £437m in renovations. The new location near Farringdon Station offers free entry and extensive galleries exploring the city's history and culture.

The London Museum officially reopened on Saturday, 28 November, marking a significant milestone in the institution's history with a move to a new home in West Smithfield. This location, situated just around the corner from Farringdon Station, represents a major transformation for the city's cultural landscape after a decade of intensive renovations and a total investment of £437 million. Visitors can now access the seven-million-object collection in two former market buildings, which have been meticulously restored to serve as a modern hub for London's history and contemporary culture.

Architectural Restoration of Historic Market Buildings

The primary structure housing the museum is the former Victorian General Market, a site once renowned as the country's most important venue for trading meat and poultry. The building's facades, originally designed by the architect Horace Jones, were in a derelict and damaged state when the London Museum acquired the site. A team of workers has since engaged in extensive restoration efforts, including the excavation of historic vaults and salt stores, the preservation of decorative ironwork, and the repair of stonemasonry. These efforts have transformed the expansive trading floors into a state-of-the-art museum space that retains its historic character while meeting modern accessibility and display standards.

Also read Sue the T. Rex adorned with Santa hat for first time at Field Museum

Sharon Ament, the director of the London Museum, emphasized the significance of repurposing these buildings. She noted that creating a place where people would want to hang out is a special achievement, given the site's previous life as a working market. The restoration process respected the industrial heritage of the space while adapting it for public engagement. An adjacent building from the 1960s, formerly a poultry market, is scheduled to open in 2028. This future addition will serve as the museum's learning centre and will host collection stories and temporary exhibitions, expanding the institution's capacity for educational outreach.

Strategic Relocation and Visitor Accessibility

The decision to relocate from the London Wall site near the Barbican was driven by practical constraints and strategic goals. The previous location suffered from a lack of space to curate more exhibitions and was tucked away in the folds of the City of London, making it difficult for many visitors to find. Sharon Ament, who arrived at the museum in 2012, observed that the institution's innovative and engaging history was not getting the exposure it deserved because of its obscure location. The new position at West Smithfield places the museum at the centre of a major transport hub, allowing visitors arriving by train or tube to easily access the institution upon exiting Farringdon Station.

Advertisement

This strategic move is intended to remove barriers to entry and increase the museum's visibility among both locals and tourists. The new location is designed to be more than just a place for viewing artefacts; it is conceived as a social hub for the capital. The museum aims to cater to a wide range of demographics, including commuters who can visit after work and families exploring the city. By opening in a highly accessible area, the London Museum seeks to ensure that its seven-and-a-half million objects are seen by a broader and more diverse audience than ever before.

Immersive Galleries and Social Spaces

Upon entering the museum, visitors pass through Real Time, a space that showcases London as it happens through giant animated screens displaying real-time data. This area includes a cafe that will be open daily, with extended hours from 24-hour service on Thursdays to Sundays. The design of this entry space sets the tone for an experience that blends historical context with contemporary urban life. Moving deeper into the building, guests encounter Our Time, the museum's social hub set across the former trading floor of the General Market.

Our Time features a restaurant, shop, and show space for families and schools alongside 13 large anchor installations. These installations explore how Londoners have come together throughout history, providing a backdrop for social gatherings and community events. The Temperance Cocoa Rooms, located on the site of an original 19th-century cocoa room from the temperance movement, adds another layer of historical context. This space serves as a central point for visitors to rest and engage with the city's living memory. The layout encourages visitors to spend time in the spaces, reflecting the museum's ambition to be a place where people want to linger.

Curatorial Vision and Future Developments

The inaugural exhibition in the Our Time gallery, titled London Tastes, is guest-edited by Ruby Tandoh and Jonathan Nunn. This programme explores the capital's culinary history and contemporary food culture, aligning with the museum's goal of representing diverse aspects of London life. Another notable display captures the voices of London's Generation Alpha, drawn from the museum's first major collecting project with young people. This initiative highlights the institution's commitment to engaging with younger generations and incorporating their perspectives into the historical narrative.

Advertisement

On the floor below, at Roman-street level, lies the Past Time gallery. This space houses the majority of the museum's objects and artefacts, telling the story of London from prehistory to the present day. The design of the galleries allows for a focused experience, with underground spaces sequestered from the busy world above. This separation helps visitors concentrate on the displays without distraction. The museum is urging visitors to book free tickets in advance during the opening weeks due to expected high demand. While walk-ins are welcome, admission remains completely free, reinforcing the institution's commitment to accessibility and public service.