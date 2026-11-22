The London Museum opens Saturday, November 28, at Smithfield Market with a Buckingham Palace switchboard once used by Queen Elizabeth II and her household.

The London Museum opens on Saturday, November 28, in the historic Smithfield Market on the edge of Clerkenwell, and one of its headline objects is a telephone switchboard that once connected Queen Elizabeth II to her family and aides. The Private Branch Exchange, known as the PBX, is going on display for the first time.

The PBX handled both internal and external calls for the Royal Household. Its opening at the end of November makes it one of the most anticipated exhibits at the new museum.

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How the Buckingham Palace Switchboard Worked

The Buckingham Palace PBX was installed in a room off the Court Post Office in 1930, after the Royal Household discovered that servants were listening in on their calls. It remained in the Palace until the end of the 1960s.

Two male telephonists from the General Post Office manned the switchboard, which was allocated the number Victoria 4832. The switchboard has retained that number to this day.

The telephonists would ask for a password before patching through the calls. The switchboard has hundreds of connection points and labels that reflect the breadth of the Royal Household.

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The labels include those for the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's bedrooms, as well as the lift engineers, flower room, silver pantry and nursery. The Queen's extensions were coloured red.

External direct lines connected to royal residences such as Clarence House, where the Queen Mother lived, as well as government buildings. They also reached individuals including the prime minister, Whitehall, Metropolitan Police Inspectors and military officers.

Royal Telephone History From Queen Victoria Onward

Royal residences were first equipped with telephones in 1896, during the reign of Queen Victoria. Her grandson Prince Albert Victor is also linked to the museum's mourning dress display.

Queen Victoria had made the first phone call by a British sovereign in 1878, but she rarely used the device because she felt telephones were unhygienic.

The Buckingham Palace switchboard began its life in the state apartments of Kensington Palace in 1912, during the reign of King George V, the Queen's grandfather. Her grandmother Queen Mary visited more than 20 times. The switchboard was moved to Lancaster House, a mansion on The Mall near Buckingham Palace, the following year and remained there until the Second World War.

The switchboard moved back to Kensington Palace during the 1951 Festival of Britain and remained there until 1975, when it was relocated to London Wall.

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Lead curator Annette Day said: 'It is really a wonderful object because it's not just about Her Majesty the Queen but about all the other people that were part of the Royal Household. I'm sure a lot of people will want to look at those labels, some of which are printed and some handwritten.'

Smithfield Market Restoration and Museum Exhibits

The London Museum is moving into Smithfield Market, a building designed by Sir Horace Jones that has now undergone a £437million restoration. The museum will display the PBX alongside other royal objects.

It is now 18 years since Save Britain's Heritage and the Victorian Society began a campaign to save the market from demolition. The campaign won two public inquiries, in 2008 and 2014, and organised Lady Gaga lookalikes to march on Parliament.

In 2015, London Museum announced that it planned to move to Smithfield after the City of London corporation purchased the site.

Visitors will also see the blue-green silk vest worn by King Charles I when he was executed in Whitehall in 1649. He reputedly wore an extra shirt so that his shivering would not be mistaken for fear. The vest will be on display for only six months because it is so fragile.

Other memorabilia includes a 1950s television set featuring a portrait of the young Elizabeth II's coronation and a cardboard periscope for seeing over crowds. Queen Victoria's coronation slippers and her mourning dress for the death of her grandson Prince Albert Victor will also be shown, alongside a bedroom key belonging to Henrietta Howard, who was George II's mistress while serving as Queen Caroline's Lady of the Bedchamber.