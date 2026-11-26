The London Museum faces backlash over Viking exhibit labels calling slaves sex workers, a term condemned as anachronistic by BBC journalist Samira Ahmed and other critics.

The London Museum, a newly relocated cultural institution backed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, is facing intense public criticism for its descriptive labels on historical artifacts. Critics argue that the museum is engaging in modern political reinterpretation of history by describing Viking-era enslaved individuals as sex workers. This controversy has drawn sharp condemnation from prominent media figures and historians who view the terminology as historically inaccurate and disrespectful.

Anachronistic Viking Slave Terminology Sparks Backlash

The core of the dispute centers on an exhibition label for a Viking whip, which states that enslaved people taken by the Vikings served in various capacities, including as laborers, housekeepers, and sex workers. The museum note implies that sexual exploitation was one of the recognized roles for these individuals within Viking society. However, the term sex workers was not coined until the 1970s, a fact that has led critics to label the museum's approach as a woke word game that distorts historical reality.

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BBC Journalist Samira Ahmed Challenges Museum Interpretation

BBC journalist Samira Ahmed initiated a significant portion of the public outcry after visiting the museum during its current exhibition phase. She posted on the social media platform X, expressing deep disappointment with the depiction of enslaved rape victims from the Viking era as sex workers. Ahmed argued that this terminology falsely suggests a career choice, ignoring the violent and coercive nature of slavery in that historical period. Her post included a photograph of the specific exhibit label, highlighting the discrepancy between historical facts and modern political language.

Neolithic Figurine Label Ignites Broader Historical Debate

The controversy expanded beyond the Viking exhibits to include a description of a Neolithic figurine discovered in the marshes of Dagenham, east London, dating back to 2,250 BC. The artifact features a hole at its crotch, and the accompanying museum text notes that the gender is unclear and that later figurines sometimes had removable penises. The label suggests that Neolithic society recognized multiple genders and that individuals could move between them. Ahmed questioned this interpretation, suggesting it projects modern gender concepts onto ancient cultures where such frameworks may not have existed.

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Public and Expert Reaction Highlights Generational Divide

Online followers of Samira Ahmed quickly supported her stance, with commentator Brian Anthony describing the use of sex workers as an anachronistic modern invention. Another commentator, Frances Owen, added that the label projects the writer's own contemporary ideas back a thousand years. Guardian art critic Jonathan Jones also weighed in, stating that the museum has lost its soul and brushed away history going back to the Romans. Jones criticized the institution for lacking depth, noting that only one display case covers both world wars, thereby neglecting significant historical periods in favor of contemporary ideological narratives.

Museum Officials Defend Vision Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny

Despite the mounting criticism, London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan expressed pride in his support for the project, describing it as an incredible vision realized for the city. The London Museum, which has moved from the Barbican in the City of London to a new £437 million location in the former Smithfield Market, aims to attract larger crowds with this updated approach to history. The museum has been contacted for further comment regarding the specific wording of the artifact labels and the direction of its educational mission. As the debate continues, the institution faces pressure to balance historical accuracy with inclusive language that resonates with modern audiences.