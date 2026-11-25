Mohamed Ajami successfully took over management of his 399-flat west London development, reducing annual service charges from 10877 pounds to slash losses. Key details on the RTM process and cost savings.

Mohamed Ajami purchased his west London flat in November 2007 with the expectation of securing a profitable real estate investment. The 650 square foot apartment, located in a modern development with concierge and security services, came with a 106-year lease and an annual service charge of 2800 pounds. At the time, the monthly cost amounted to approximately 230 pounds, a figure that seemed manageable within the broader context of the London property market.

Rising Costs Drain Property Value

Over the next 18 years, the annual service charge on Mohamed's property quadrupled, reaching a staggering 10877 pounds by the time he sought to take action. This represents a 288 percent increase, a figure that vastly outpaces general inflation, which rose by 76 percent since 2007 according to Bank of England data. In addition to these soaring maintenance fees, Mohamed pays an 800 pounds annual ground rent, a cost that has doubled since his move and is scheduled to double again every 25 years under his lease terms.

Also read RFK Jr. Gets Brutally Fact-Checked by The New York Times

RTM Takeover Challenges

The burden of these escalating costs became unsustainable, prompting Mohamed to let the flat out in 2022 to cover the bills while moving to another property he owned. He described the financial strain as paying two mortgages, one to the bank and another to the management company. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Mohamed and his neighbors in the 399-flat development initiated a legal battle five years ago to exercise their Right to Manage (RTM). This process requires at least half of the flats in a building to agree to form an RTM company, a significant hurdle given that many residents were absentee landlords or had moved elsewhere.

Legal Victory and Management Change

After a prolonged effort to secure 200 leaseholders, the group successfully served the RTM notice in June, with control formally transferring to the leaseholders on September 28. A breakthrough in this campaign came following the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act, which took effect on March 3 last year and removed the requirement for leaseholders to pay their freeholder's legal costs during RTM pursuits. Mohamed's team interviewed four companies to appoint a new block manager, ensuring they selected a partner capable of implementing significant cost reductions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Immediate Financial Savings Achieved

The transition to leaseholder management has yielded immediate financial relief, with quarterly service charges dropping from 2719.33 pounds to 1649.84 pounds. This 39 percent reduction saves Mohamed 1069.49 pounds every three months. The most substantial savings have been achieved by restructuring reserve funds and altering staffing arrangements. Employees are now hired directly through the leaseholders' RTM limited company, allowing the group to avoid the 20 percent VAT previously charged by the former managing agents on staffing costs.

Future Cost Reduction Strategies

Mohamed estimates that his flat has lost between 40 and 50 percent of its value over the last four years, a decline he attributes directly to the prohibitive service charges deterring potential buyers. While the immediate cuts provide relief, further savings are anticipated in 2027 when the new management team renegotiates contracts for insurance, utilities, and other building services. The experience highlights the critical importance of leaseholder engagement and the potential for legal reforms to empower residents to reclaim control over their living costs.