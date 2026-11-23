Mohamed Ajami and fellow residents in a 399-flat west London development took over management, reducing annual service costs from £10,877 and reversing financial decline.

Mohamed Ajami purchased his apartment in west London in November 2007 for £410,000, believing he had secured a prime investment in a secure development. The 650 square foot flat featured a concierge and 24-hour security, initially commanding a manageable service charge of £2,800 per year. At the time, the property market seemed favorable, and by 2012, the flat's value had risen to £670,000, validating his initial optimism.

Spiraling Costs Drain Property Value

Over the next 18 years, the financial burden on the leaseholder increased dramatically, with the annual service charge climbing to £10,877. This represented a 288 percent increase, significantly outpacing the Bank of England's recorded inflation rate of 76.2 percent since 2007. The monthly cost rose from £230 to £900, creating a heavy monthly liability for the resident.

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In addition to the escalating service fees, Mohamed agreed to pay £800 annually in ground rent, which had doubled from the initial £400. His lease contained a clause requiring the ground rent to double every 25 years, a structure that lenders frequently view as a red flag. These financial terms often render properties unmortgageable and difficult to sell in the current market.

The combination of high running costs and falling property prices has severely impacted the value of units in the 399-flat development. Mohamed estimates that the value of his flat has dropped by 40 to 50 percent over the last four years alone. He asserts the property is now worth no more than £350,000, citing recent sales of similar one-bedroom flats in the building for as low as £300,000.

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Strategic Move to Manage Own Building

Faced with the prospect of paying two mortgages while living in a lower-cost property, Mohamed decided to let out his original west London flat in 2022 to cover the mounting bills. The decision to let the property was driven by the unsustainable service charges, which he felt had turned his home into a financial liability rather than an asset.

To resolve the issue, Mohamed joined a five-year legal campaign alongside his neighbors to exercise the Right to Manage (RTM). This legal process allows leaseholders to take control of the management of their building, including the appointment of their own property managers, bypassing the freeholder's selected company.

Securing the necessary support required a significant effort, as the RTM process mandates that at least 50 percent of the flats in the development agree to participate. With 399 units in the building, this meant securing 200 leaseholders. Mohamed noted that achieving this threshold was difficult due to the high number of investors and non-resident owners in the complex.

Immediate Financial Relief for Residents

The leaseholders officially served the RTM notice in June and formally took control of the building on September 28. The new managing agent assumed responsibilities on that date, and the updated service charge structure became effective from October 1, providing immediate relief to the residents.

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The transition to leaseholder management has resulted in a substantial reduction in costs. The quarterly service charge bill dropped from £2,719.33 to £1,649.84. This decrease represents a saving of £1,069.49 every three months, marking a 39 percent reduction in the annual financial burden for each participating leaseholder.

Mohamed emphasized that the selection of the new block manager was a critical step in this process, involving interviews with four different companies to ensure fair pricing and professional service. The successful takeover marks the end of a long legal battle and offers a potential pathway for other residents in similar leasehold situations to regain financial control.