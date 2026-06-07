London Holds Largest Ever Training Exercise to Test Emergency Services' Response to Terror Attacks

London's emergency services have conducted a massive training exercise at Canary Wharf to test their response to terror attacks. The exercise, codenamed Firebird, involved over 1,000 people and tested the skills of emergency responders in dealing with a terrorist attack. The event was designed to learn from lessons of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack and deploy new technology, such as drones. Participants included police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and counter-terrorism investigation teams, as well as Canary Wharf security staff. The exercise served as a poignant reminder of the Docklands IRA bombing in 1996, which resulted in two fatalities and over 100 people injured. Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Kris Wright, who directed the exercise, said that the response that Londoners see from their emergency services and partners to the most catastrophic events is world-leading, but that they should continue to stretch themselves and test themselves. Security Minister Dan Jarvis praised the emergency services for working around the clock to keep people safe and thanked those who took part in the exercise. He also emphasized the importance of being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the police.

Up to 1,000 people have descended on Canary Wharf in London for the largest ever training exercise to test emergency services ' response to terror attacks.

Counter Terrorism Policing London organisers drew on lessons learned from the Manchester Arena terrorist attack and deployed new technology, such as drones, during the event codenamed Firebird on Sunday. Dozens of actors helped create a scenario that tested the skills of emergency responders in dealing with a terrorist attack. Participants included police officers, firefighters, paramedics and counter-terrorism investigation teams as well as Canary Wharf security staff.

The exercise served as a poignant reminder of the Docklands IRA bombing in 1996, in which there were two fatalities and more than 100 people injured. Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Kris Wright, who directed the exercise, said: I'm incredibly grateful to Canary Wharf for providing us an iconic site for us to test these capabilities for what is, in fact, the largest exercise of its kind that I've ever been involved in, and in modern times.

It is quite poignant that Canary Wharf, the site of one of the most well-known terror attacks London has ever seen, is now hosting an exercise where we assure ourselves that as that threat has evolved, our response and our ability to combat that threat has evolved with it. Mr Wright said emergency services would be tested to deal with a number of different types of attack scenarios.

Emergency services at London's Canary Wharf for the largest ever training exercise to test emergency services' response to terror attacks Fire was involved at the exercise in Canary Wharf on Sunday morning Experiences from real-life events and previous exercises all fed the design of the exercise. Mr Wright said: A good example would be 10-second triage, which is the emergency services response to how we would triage, categorise and care for people, of varying different injuries at a catastrophic event.

That is a lesson that's come from the tragic events of Manchester Arena, that everybody in emergency services is keen to embed and work together in a consistent format. Organisers also worked with local make-up colleges to create realistic-looking injuries to treat at the scene. Mr Wright said: For me, exercises like this give me an opportunity to test what we already know or where we have seen opportunities to learn, and also to test, those newer capabilities.

The response that Londoners see from their emergency services and partners to the most catastrophic events is, in my opinion, world-leading. But we shouldn't be complacent. We should continue to stretch ourselves and test ourselves, and that's what we do here today.

A police dog at the scene in Canary Wharf for the major training exercise Participants included police officers, firefighters, paramedics and counter-terrorism investigation teams Experiences from real-life events and previous exercises all fed the design of the exercise The senior officer said that everybody has a role to play, including members of the public. If people find themselves caught up in horrendous events, be assured, we are coming, we are there to support and help, he said.

There is a really, really well exercised and understood plan of how we will respond. We will be there to help. He added: I want to emphasise that this was also not carried out in response to any specific threat or intelligence.

The terrorism threat level across the UK was recently raised to severe so we always need people to be vigilant, but I hope this reassures Londoners that should the worst happen, that we are ready and prepared to respond in the best possible way. Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: Our emergency services work around the clock to keep us safe. Exercises like this ensure that should they be called upon, they are able to respond quickly, effectively and with confidence.

I'd like to thank all those organisations who took part in this exercise and those who facilitated it. We have backed our world-leading intelligence agencies and counter-terrorism police with record levels of funding in order to protect us from the threats we face. The UK terrorism threat level is currently severe so if you see something that doesn't feel right, report it to the police - you will never be wasting their time





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