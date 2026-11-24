Ten fire engines and nearly 70 firefighters responded to a major blaze at a Bexleyheath multi-storey car park, which was brought under control shortly after 4.15am after overnight operations.

The London Fire Brigade deployed significant resources to tackle a major inferno at a multi-storey car park in Bexleyheath, south London, following reports of a severe blaze that erupted just before 2am. Ten fire engines rushed to the scene on Broadway, marking one of the most substantial emergency responses in the area for recent years. Nearly 70 firefighters were deployed to combat the raging flames, demonstrating the scale of the incident that gripped the community overnight.

Extent of Damage to Bexleyheath Structure

The fire rapidly consumed multiple levels of the building, with raging flames gripping the first, second, and third floors as well as the roof terrace of the multi-storey car park. Thick, black smoke billowed from the structure, prompting immediate warnings for locals to keep all doors and windows closed to prevent smoke ingress. The intensity of the fire required a coordinated effort from surrounding stations to ensure the blaze was contained before it could spread to adjacent properties or vehicles.

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Emergency Response and Regional Support

Support arrived swiftly from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service, as the London Fire Brigade's Control Officers recognized the need for additional manpower early in the response. Crews from Erith, Bexley, Sidcup, and surrounding fire stations were called on to assist, creating a unified front against the fire. This cross-border collaboration highlighted the severity of the incident and the necessity for a multi-agency approach to manage such a large-scale structural fire effectively.

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Fire Under Control and Hotspot Mitigation

The London Fire Brigade announced that the blaze was brought under control shortly after 4.15am, though firefighters remained at the car park to tackle lingering hotspots in the early hours of the morning. Damping down operations were carried out to ensure that no areas of the building remained affected by fire, preventing potential reignition. Firefighters continued their work at the site to ensure complete safety, monitoring the structure for any signs of instability or residual heat.

Investigation into Bexleyheath Fire Cause

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire by relevant authorities, as is standard procedure for significant structural blazes. The London Fire Brigade and local law enforcement will work to determine the origin and cause of the inferno once the site is fully secured. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels regarding any updates on the investigation or potential traffic disruptions in the Bexleyheath area.