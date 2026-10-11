London Engineering Group Updates LEG Clauses After US Courts Declare LEG 3 Ambiguous

The London Engineering Group publishes new LEG /26 clauses to resolve ambiguity from US court rulings, aiming to restore clarity for insurers and brokers in construction risks.

The London Engineering Group has published three revised model defect exclusion clauses designated with the suffix /26, marking the first comprehensive overhaul of these instruments since 1996. This significant update replaces the /96 and /06 versions that have governed contractors all risks and engineering all risks policies across international markets for decades. The revision directly addresses legal challenges and market instability triggered by recent judicial interpretations in the United States.

Two United States court decisions issued in 2023 and 2024 explicitly described the LEG 3 clause as egregiously ambiguous and internally inconsistent. These rulings determined that the original language failed to clearly exclude the specific claims presented before the courts, creating substantial uncertainty for market participants. Following these judgments, a significant number of insurers withdrew LEG 3 from their coverage offerings for United States construction risks, prompting an urgent need for clarification.

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The three revised clauses operate on a defined sliding scale of exclusions while maintaining the underlying commercial intent of the previous iterations. LEG 1/26 provides an absolute exclusion for any damage caused by a defect within the insured property. LEG 2/26 excludes only the cost that would have been incurred to replace or rectify defective property had the defect been discovered prior to any resulting damage occurring.

LEG 3/26 attracts a higher premium and features a narrower exclusion scope, removing only the additional cost of improving the material, workmanship, design, plan, or specification used for the defective property. Charlie Dee, UK construction underwriting manager at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and chair of the London Engineering Group, stated that the update ensures the clauses remain relevant to how construction risks are insured today. He emphasized that the goal is to provide a clear and practical framework for insurers, brokers, and clients alike.

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The withdrawal of LEG 3 by numerous insurers significantly narrowed coverage options for buyers of United States construction risks. Many policyholders were forced to revert to cost of making good endorsements, which often result in broader and potentially more expensive coverage alternatives. The shift away from LEG 3 highlights the critical importance of precise wording in determining whether a claim constitutes a defect or actual physical damage, a distinction that heavily influences premium calculations and claim outcomes.

For the first time, the revised wordings are accompanied by explanatory commentary designed to clarify how each clause is meant to operate in practice. This guidance serves as a shared reference point for underwriters, brokers, and clients, aiming to eliminate the confusion that previously plagued the interpretation of these complex insurance instruments. The commentary sets out the drafters' intent, ensuring that the modernized language aligns with current industry standards and expectations.

English law offers a clearer definition of damage compared to the ambiguous US interpretations, with a 2024 Court of Appeal ruling confirming that damage requires an adverse physical change impairing a property's value or usefulness. However, insurers have been granted leave to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court, introducing further uncertainty for London market insurers who rely on English law definitions when drafting and placing contractors all risks and engineering all risks policies.

The revised clauses and accompanying commentary are now available through the International Underwriting Association's clauses database. This platform consolidates resources that were previously spread across the London Engineering Group's independent operations, providing a centralized hub for industry professionals. Brokers must explain the differences between the old and new wordings to clients renewing or restructuring coverage to ensure adequate protection against future disputes.

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Brokers placing CAR and EAR risks need to be aware that existing policies written on the old /96 or /06 language remain in force on those terms. The /26 clauses apply to new placements, and the difference in language will need to be explained to clients renewing or restructuring coverage. This creates a transitional period where a single broker's book may contain a mix of old and new wordings, each with different exclusion scopes.

Insurers, meanwhile, must decide whether to adopt the /26 clauses, retain the old language, or continue using alternatives such as cost of making good endorsements for US risks. The explanatory commentary may make the /26 clauses more attractive by reducing the risk of the kind of litigation that followed the earlier versions. Model clauses like these are not mandatory; they are voluntary wordings that insurers may adopt, adapt or reject.

Their influence comes from widespread market acceptance, so the /26 update will only reduce ambiguity where insurers actually adopt the new language. Underwriters and claims teams should familiarize themselves with the IUA clauses database, which now hosts the new wordings and commentary in one place. Watch for the UK Supreme Court's decision on the appeal in Sky UK Ltd and Mace Ltd v Riverstone Managing Agency Ltd, which could further refine the English law definition of damage.