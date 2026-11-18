London Cycling Campaign reveals the top 20 most dangerous junctions for cyclists based on five years of collision data, urging Transport for London to implement protected intersections.

Advocacy groups in the United Kingdom have identified the twenty most hazardous road junctions for cyclists in London, highlighting a critical need for enhanced infrastructure protection. The London Cycling Campaign compiled this list using collision data collected from emergency services over a five-year period. The analysis categorized incidents into fatal, serious, and slight injuries to determine which intersections pose the greatest risk to vulnerable road users.

Wandsworth Junction Ranks as Most Dangerous for Cyclists

The intersection on Cycle Superhighway 7 at Upper Tooting Road in Wandsworth, south London, holds the top position for the fourth consecutive year. This specific location recorded twenty-seven cycling collisions during the analyzed timeframe. The severity of incidents at this site included eight serious collisions involving cyclists and nineteen slight collisions. Campaigners point to this data as evidence that current safety measures are insufficient for high-volume cycling routes.

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Haringey and Hackney Junctions Follow in Danger Rankings

Second place was awarded to an area in Haringey, north London, where Broad Lane and West Green Road meet High Road. This intersection recorded eighteen collisions over the five-year period. Hackney, located in east London, secured the third spot with a complex junction involving Great Eastern Street, Curtain Road, Gatesborough Street, Leonard Street, New Inn Yard, and Phipp Street. The high number of interacting roads in this area contributes to its ranking as a primary danger zone for cyclists navigating the city.

Further down the list, King Street and Weltje Road in Hammersmith ranked fourth. Newham placed fifth, with the hazardous junction located at Carpenters Road, High Street, Jupp Road West, and Wise Road. The top ten includes three junctions in the Southwark area, a second site in Hammersmith and Fulham, and another location in the City of London. These rankings illustrate that dangerous intersections are not confined to a single borough but are spread across the capital.

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Advocates Push for All-Round Protected Intersection Designs

Tom Fyans, chief executive of the London Cycling Campaign, criticized the slow adoption of safer intersection designs. He noted that less than a handful of London boroughs have delivered all-round protected junctions. These designs provide cyclists and pedestrians with a dedicated green-light phase while holding cars on red. Fyans questioned why Transport for London has not managed a single such installation despite other cities implementing them.

He argued that concerns about drivers facing slightly longer journey times often trump the need to deal with fatal and serious collisions. Fyans highlighted that filtering side road junctions with significant collision patterns remains difficult for local authorities. The campaign group emphasized that the current political will is not matching the severity of the safety crisis on London roads.

Old Kent Road and Stratford Highlight Persistent Safety Failures

Jeremy Leach, chair of London Living Streets, stated that the data underscores the danger junctions pose to pedestrians, who account for half of all fatalities on London roads. He cited concerns about two Old Kent Road junctions where cyclists have died in recent years. Additionally, a man in his twenties was killed by a lorry while cycling along Cycleway C2 at a Stratford High Street junction last year.

Leach noted that it has been over ten years since the Old Kent Road was designated as an Opportunity Area. Despite this designation, he observed little or no meaningful change to protect people walking and cycling. He argued that changes to junctions, filtered side roads, fully-signalised crossings, reduced speeds, and lower traffic levels are urgently needed. These measures are essential for London to achieve its Vision Zero goals of eliminating death and serious injury.

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Transport for London Cites Investment in Safer Streets

In response to the findings, Transport for London pointed to its £150million investment in improving roads for cyclists and pedestrians. The organization highlighted its work on forty-eight Safer Junctions across the capital. Helen Cansick, head of Healthy Streets investment planning for Transport for London, expressed deepest sympathies with everyone impacted by loss of life and injuries on London roads.

Cansick stated that the organization is determined to eliminate death and serious injury on the road network. She mentioned ongoing consultations to make Monument Junction safer for everyone who uses it. Transport for London made available £94.8million to London Boroughs in 2026/27 to support the delivery of safer and healthier streets. The organization welcomed the research and pledged to work closely with campaigners, councils, and local communities to improve road safety.

The latest Transport for London casualty data shows that twenty-three thousand seven hundred and ninety-two people were injured on London roads in 2025. These injuries resulted from twenty thousand eight hundred and seventy-four collisions. While campaigners welcomed improvements at the Wood Lane and A40 junction in White City, west London, where PhD researcher Chuijiang Christina Kong was killed aged twenty-three in October 2021, they maintain that much more work is required. The identification of the top twenty dangerous junctions serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in making London's roads safer for all users.