London Comics Events August 2025 Guide

Explore London's top comic events in August 2025 including the first UK Doujin Con, Gosh Fest Small Presstival, and exclusive signings across the city.

London's vibrant arts calendar for August 2025 features a diverse array of comic and illustration events, catering to both dedicated enthusiasts and casual visitors. The month begins with a celebration of independent artistry at the first British Douijin convention, followed by the inaugural Gosh!Fest Small Presstival. These events anchor a wider series of activities spanning from Soho to Camden, offering hands-on workshops, masterclasses, and exclusive creator meet-and-greets.

First British Douijin Convention Details

The landmark Doujin convention arrives in Europe as a two-day event designed to celebrate fan-made works and original creations. Organizers have assembled a team of experienced event planners alongside talented Doujin artists from the Far East and Western comic creators to bridge cultural gaps. The mission is to honor the vibrant, global world of Doujin while filling the void left by conventions that lack dedication to this specific community.

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A massive lineup of artists is confirmed for the convention, including nyonyonba, coha350, and aya02ka. The roster also features poteto25255, adju_ster, and mikuzin24, alongside international talents like nisui57 and ilust9999. Local and regional creators such as LunarNostalgic, mcmc__factory, and kayurayuka will also be present to showcase their work.

Additional participating artists include mayotaro, nanairoyukari9, and ytk087. The list extends to Atusk17, nakurahal, and zekkyoubot, ensuring a broad representation of styles. Other notable names in the lineup are IZUNN_mirage, sunameridrill, and makoushi, who will engage directly with fans during the event.

Further creative voices include pythonkid2013, msmrdaaaaa, and owa25owa. The artistic diversity continues with 485_485, momo.s_kimono_bag, and Independent Colour. Visitors can also expect to see cottonheart_m, bluetwintail, and hackto_ among the many illustrators.

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The convention features markuspatterndraws.com and shangomola as key visual artists. Supporting creators include zealousalchemy, sebu_illust, and a.yu_studio. The event also highlights reabault, vin.artss, and the_spooke_artist as essential parts of the artistic community.

More participants include idrawkindax, tloczuss, and hollyandthorn.carrd.co. Digital and traditional artists like domduongart and jasonchuangart will be on-site. The lineup is rounded out by padlillyart.co.uk, @merrikiwi, and gomimushi_art.

Gosh!Fest Small Presstival and Social Events

Gosh!Fest Small Presstival marks the conclusion of the city's major comic celebrations for the month. Before this finale, the community gathers at Gosh Comics and the Royal George pub in Soho for Drink And Draw. The event starts at 6:30 pm and features resident cartoonist Mark Stafford alongside special guests Crom and Clio Isadora.

Attendees can join the shop from 6:30 pm to participate in drawing sessions with guest comic artists. The evening allows participants to have alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks while sketching. This social format provides a relaxed environment for networking and creative exchange in the heart of Soho.

The press festival itself offers a platform for independent publishers and creators to display their work. It serves as a crucial meeting point for small press authors and readers who seek niche publications. The event highlights the growing ecosystem of independent comic art in London.

Workshops and Educational Programs

For those interested in creating their own comics, various workshops provide practical solutions for starting a project. Participants can talk shop with fellow creators to share experiences, ideas, techniques, and tips. These sessions aim to help aspiring artists grow and gain a chance in the industry.

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Kids and adults alike can enjoy hands-on workshops throughout the city. The Cartoon Museum offers manga classes and alternative life drawing sessions for adults. These educational programs are designed to be accessible to all skill levels, encouraging creative exploration.

Special exhibitions at the Cartoon Museum celebrate comics, cartoon cats, and artists from diverse backgrounds. The museum serves as a hub for learning about the history and future of the medium. Visitors can engage with content that highlights the artistic merit of sequential art.

Author Signings and Exhibition Highlights

Author signings remain a key attraction for fans of graphic literature. A notable event is the signing for The New Dinosaurs: An Alternative Evolution with Fougal Dixon at Gosh Comics on Berwick Street in Soho. The event takes place from 1 pm to 2 pm and celebrates the reissue of Dougal Dixon's expanded edition book.

The book explores an imagined alternate version of Earth where dinosaurs never faced extinction. It serves as a follow-up to the success of After Man by Dougal Dixon, published by Breakdown Press. Fans can delve into the hypothetical world created by the author during the signing.

Another major franchise event involves Rise of the Footsoldier, the biggest British movie franchise. Attendees can meet the cast, get autographs, and join photo shoots. Q&A sessions run throughout the day, accompanied by music from the movies and a footsoldier quiz hour.

Participants have the chance to win signed memorabilia and browse a toy fair. Traders will sell all kinds of TV, film memorabilia, and collectibles. This event bridges the gap between comic culture and broader pop media interests.

Additionally, a documentary offers intimate access to the mind of a revolutionary figure in serious comic art. The film proves an eloquent guide through provocative work, including contemporaries and younger cartoonists inspired by the artist. It highlights the power of art to make sense of personal and collective histories.