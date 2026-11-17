Violent clashes between National Citizen Party and Awami League supporters in Romford left six injured on November 16. Police investigate the disturbance involving fifty men near the Mayfair Venue.

Violent street battles erupted in east London on Monday night involving rival Bangladeshi political factions, resulting in at least six injuries and several hospitalizations. The disorder began at the Mayfair Venue in Romford before spreading to the surrounding streets, drawing significant police attention and community concern. Metropolitan Police confirmed that approximately fifty men participated in the fighting, though no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Details of the Romford Disorder and Injuries

The Metropolitan Police were called to the High Road in Romford at 9:59 pm on Monday, November 16, following reports of a disturbance. Officers discovered that a group of around fifty men had initially gathered for what was understood to be a protest before the situation escalated into violent disorder. The fighting spilled out onto the streets, with witnesses describing groups of mainly young men engaging in physical altercations using fists, sticks, and branches.

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The London Ambulance Service responded to the crisis, with two ambulance crews dispatched to the scene at 10:12 pm. Paramedics treated six patients at the location, with several individuals suffering from head injuries and slash wounds. A police spokesman clarified that three people were taken to the hospital, emphasizing that the injuries were not considered life-threatening or life-changing. The group dispersed shortly after law enforcement arrived, and residents noted an increased police presence in the area throughout the night.

NCP Leader Blames Awami League Activists

Nahid Islam, the convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), publicly blamed the violence on fugitive and extremist activists associated with the rival Awami League. Reports indicate that Islam was addressing supporters inside the Mayfair Venue when members of the Awami League allegedly attempted to force their way in. Islam condemned the actions, stating that there is no right to use democratic opportunities to perpetrate anti-democratic violence.

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Islam, a significant figure in the revolt that led to the toppling of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2004, has positioned himself as a leader in the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh. The incident highlights the deepening factional divisions within the Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK, which often mirror the intense political conflicts occurring within Bangladesh itself. Police are currently investigating the specific roles of individuals involved, with no arrests made at this stage.

Context of Wider Unrest in East London

This incident occurs against a backdrop of continued political unrest in Bangladesh and previous disturbances in east London. In July 2024, extra police officers were deployed to the area after missiles were thrown at officers during London disturbances linked to protests in Dhaka. At that time, Scotland Yard reported that two large groups of men were fighting in the streets while hundreds were involved in wider demonstrations in Whitechapel.

During the earlier disturbances, videos shared online showed rocks being thrown, cars damaged, and two police officers injured. The current clash in Romford reflects the ongoing tension and volatility within the community, where political allegiances often translate into physical confrontations. The presence of crowd-control barriers and the use of weapons such as bottles and bins underscore the severity of the disorder.

Sheikh Hasina's Return and Political Fallout

The violence coincides with major developments in Bangladesh, where ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to the country next month. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her fifteen-year rule, stated in an interview with AFP that she is prepared to face the death sentence imposed on her in absentia. She expressed her desire to live and continue serving her country, despite the risks involved.

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Bangladesh has stated that Hasina will face execution if she returns, with no further legal recourse available after she missed the deadline to appeal her conviction. The political turmoil in Bangladesh has had global ramifications, affecting diaspora communities in the UK and elsewhere. Nearly a fifth of Bangladesh's population is out of work or education, with protesters demanding an end to job reservations for families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence. This unrest has fueled the current political landscape, influencing the actions and sentiments of political groups both in South Asia and abroad.