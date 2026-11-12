London Bus Driver Shot Dead in Clapham Wrong Place Wrong Time Murder

Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa was fatally shot outside a Clapham pub on August 10. Police urge witnesses to come forward as murder investigation continues with a reward offered.

Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa was tragically shot dead outside The Landor pub on Willington Road in Clapham, south London, at approximately 9:56 pm on August 10. The 25-year-old Transport for London bus driver lost his life minutes after being gunned down by suspects on a moped, despite not being the intended target of the attack.

New footage released by the Metropolitan Police reveals the precise moment two suspects turned onto Willington Road before speeding away down the wrong side of the street. The chilling video captures the vehicles accelerating away just one minute after the shooting, highlighting the brazen nature of the crime that has left the local community in deep shock.

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Murder Investigation Details and Timeline

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that investigators believe Mr. Bile-aka Amoa was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. While officers are keeping an open mind regarding the motive, the force maintains that the bus driver was not the primary target of the attempted or executed attack. Detectives are currently pursuing all lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for the fatal shooting.

A 22-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound following the incident. However, he was subsequently released without charge, and no further arrests have been made since then. The investigation remains active as police continue to analyze evidence and interview witnesses to piece together the events of that night.

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Family Tributes and Community Mourning

The family of Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa released a heartfelt tribute describing their devastation and the void left by his death. They honored him as a dedicated bus driver who loved his job and touched the hearts of many, describing him as an amazing young man whose smile cannot be brought back. The family appealed for information to help establish the truth and secure justice, emphasizing that the pain of losing him is impossible to put into words.

Friends and colleagues also paid tribute to the victim, describing him as a cool, humble, and hardworking individual. One colleague noted that he was kind-hearted and would be missed greatly, while another friend remarked on his clean soul and gentle character. The community has laid floral tributes and lit candles in the shape of the letter 'A' near the police cordon where he was pronounced dead.

Reward Offered and Witness Appeal

Crimestoppers charity has announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the murder. Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, emphasized that the family deserves answers and urged anyone with knowledge, no matter how small, to come forward anonymously.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver stated that the loss continues to hurt the family deeply. She urged anyone who knows what happened that night to find it in their heart to contact the force. The Met Police continue to ask the public for help in solving this tragic case as the investigation moves forward.